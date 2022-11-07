Rebel Wilson Welcomes Baby Girl Via Surrogate: “She’s a Beautiful Miracle”

Rebel Wilson has a new role in her life: mother.

The actress announced Monday morning on Instagram that she has welcomed a baby girl via surrogate. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week,” posted the Senior Year star along with a photo of her daughter wearing a pink sleeper with mittens and playful unicorn socks. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”

News of the birth comes months after Wilson, 42, revealed that she was in a relationship with Ramona Agruma. Though she didn’t mention any plans to co-parent, the Australian talent did shout out those who helped make it happen.

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making,” she shared. “But particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

Wilson next stars opposite Charlotte Gainsbourg and Meera Syal in the indie drama The Almond and the Seahorse.