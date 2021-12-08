Rebel Wilson Says She “Got a Lot of Pushback” From Her Team Following Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson isn’t sure why everyone is so obsessed with actress’ looks, but she says her own decision to lose weight was about taking up a healthy approach to eating — even if her team thought it was a bad idea.

While speaking to the BBC for a recent interview, the actress says her own team questioned her decision to focus on being a healthier her, with Wilson pointing to her success playing the “funny fat girl.”

“I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually here in Hollywood when I said, ‘OK, I’m going to do this year of health. I feel like I’m really going to physically transform and change my life,'” she told the outlet. “And they were like, ‘Why? Why would you want to do that?’ Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person.”

Wilson clearly ignored the hesitations of her team and chose what was best for her. But despite her weight loss, Wilson says she was always confident in how her body looked and who she was before.

“I was still very confident being bigger and, you know, loved myself,” she said. “I would rock a red carpet and was probably double the size and sometimes triple the weight of other actresses, but I still felt confident in that.”

The weight loss, then, for the actress, was not about getting thinner but about addressing certain eating habits that saw her turning to food for emotional support. “I knew deep down inside some of the emotional eating behaviors I was doing were not healthy. Like, I did not need a tub of ice cream every night,” she told the BBC. “That was me kind of numbing emotions using food, which wasn’t the healthiest thing.”

Wilson says that since losing the weight, she’s gone from being “invisible” to being talked about because of her looks and wonders if all “a woman has to do in the world, is just lose weight to get attention?”

“Why are people so obsessed with it? With women, in particular, about their looks,” she pondered. “I know what it’s like to be a woman who was essentially invisible to most people because of not being seen as traditionally beautiful or whatever. It’s crazy to try to fit that. It’s just better to be the healthiest version.”

During the brief interview, the Hustle star also opened up about her fertility journey, which she has previously been public about on her social media. The star said she’s gotten emotional in her journey, experiencing hopeful highs before having those hopes “dashed.”

“I feel for any woman going through that,” she says.

Wilson calls herself a “classic example” of a career woman, who “who went out into the world didn’t even think about kids and then suddenly in their mid-30s is like, ‘Oh, hang on, do I want that as an option?'”

“And then if I do, what do I need to do?” she continued. “It would be great if I had my own children, but I don’t know whether that’s going to happen. And so I’m trying not to have any expectations set on an outcome, just that I’m the healthiest I can be.”