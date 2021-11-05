Events of the Week: ‘Red Notice,’ ‘Encanto’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including Red Notice, Encanto, Dickinson and Gucci’s Hollywood Boulevard fashion show.

Dickinson season three premiere

On Monday night, the team behind Apple TV+’s Dickinson gathered at West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center to celebrate the third and final act of Alena Smith’s fresh take on literary legend Emily Dickinson. Stars Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Hunt, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov and Amanda Warren walked the carpet, along with Smith, who was later joined by this generation’s breakout poet, Amanda Gorman, at the afterparty.

Adrian Blake Enscoe, Ella Hunt, Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Baryshnikov and Amanda Warren Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Alena Smith and Amanda Gorman Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Dexter: New Blood premiere

The murderous Showtime revival premiered at Lincoln Center in New York on Monday, with Michael C. Hall returning to the show alongside Jack Alcott, Julia Jones and Johnny Sequoyah.

Scott Reynolds, Jana Winograde, Amy Israel, Marcos Siega, Showtime CEO David Nevins, Michael C. Hall, Clyde Phillips, Alano Miller, Julia Jones, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott and Gary Levine. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Gucci “Love Parade” fashion show

On Tuesday, a star-studded crowd, including Diane Keaton, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Wilde and Lizzo, turned up for what was arguably the L.A. fashion event of the season. Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele showed the latest “Love Parade,” his spring-summer 2022 fashion collection, in a presentation where models emerged from the TCL Chinese Theatre and walked the sidewalks along Hollywood Boulevard, with Jared Leto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Macaulay Culkin, Jeremy Pope and Kodi Smit-McPhee among those also walking in the show.

Jared Leto Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Red Notice premiere

Netflix’s biggest ever movie premiered in a big way on Wednesday, taking over L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles and giving center stage to stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. “This is the biggest event Netflix has ever had — ever!” Johnson declared for an evening that included Q&As and a DJ set in front of crowds of fans. “I was telling Ted Sarandos earlier that I really feel it’s reflective of the ambition that the company has, not only to make great movies but also to deliver for people,” the star and producer told THR. “And the surprises are in there for the audience, too. People are going to have to watch.”

Scott Sheldon, Hiram Garcia, Netflix senior manager of original films Andrew Norman, Rawson Marshall Thurber, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Netflix head of global film Scott Stuber, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Ted Sarandos, Beau Flynn, Chris Diamantopoulos, Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John, and Netflix vp of original studio film Ori Marmur. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Encanto premiere

Encanto, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first-ever full-length animated film sent in Latin America, premiered at the El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday with the help of stars Stephanie Beatriz, Wilmer Valderrama, John Leguizamo, Diane Guerrero and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda. “I never in a million years could have imagined this moment at all,” Beatriz told THR of working on the film, which follows a Colombian family. “For many of us in the United States, and all over the world, you watch media, you watch TV, you watch films, and you go, ‘Wow, I love that story. I connect so much with that hero. Too bad there’s nobody that looks like me as the hero.’ And that is changing.”

EP Jennifer Lee, producer Yvett Merino, composer Germaine Franco, Angie Cepeda, Rhenzy Feliz, Jessica Darrow, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Stephanie Beatriz, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, co-writer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitán, Adassa, co-director Jared Bush, John Leguizamo, co-director Charise Castro Smith, Diane Guerrero, and producer Clark Spencer. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jared Bush, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Charise Castro Smith and Stephanie Beatriz Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Raging Bull anniversary screening

Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Irwin Winkler and Thelma Schoonmaker appeared at a special screening and Q&A event on Monday night for their MGM film Raging Bull at the Academy Museum’s David Geffen Theater.

MGM’s Raging Bull Anniversary Event Stewart Cook/ Courtesy of MGM

WSJ Magazine’s Innovator Awards

Ryan Reynolds, Kim Kardashian and Lil Nas X were among those recognized at the 11th annual Innovator Awards on Monday in NYC. Honorees also included novelist Colson Whitehead, fashion designer Kim Jones, Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and artist Maya Lin, with Sherrie Westin accepting the Public Service award on behalf of Sesame Street.

Lil Nas X, Maya Lin, Kristina O’Neill, Kim Kardashian West, Kim Jones, Colson Whitehead, Ryan Reynolds, Lewis Hamilton, and Sherrie Westin Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ

Finch premiere

On Tuesday, Tom Hanks unveiled his new Apple film Finch at the Pacific Design Center, alongside his robot costar. The film follows Hanks’ character as one of the few remaining survivors after a cataclysmic solar event, which has left him living underground for a decade with his dog. He then builds a robot to take the place of his beloved pet when he’s no longer around.

Tom Hanks MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Fairfax talent celebrates Latrine store pop-up

Cast, creators and VIP guests of the new Amazon original series Fairfax descended upon the stylish L.A. neighborhood Tuesday night to peruse the goods inside a pop-up store called Latrine, inspired by the streetwear brand of the same name created in the series. Guests could “shop” Latrine merch, including a Jeff Staple x Latrine hoodie, a Dr. Phil t-shirt, Latrine beanies, yo-yos, fanny packs and even a turkey baster, among other novelties. DJ Hunny Bee spun tunes for revelers including Zoey Deutch, Camila Mendes, Jaboukie Young-White, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kiersey Clemons, Skyler Gisondo, Peter Kim, Jeff Bottoms and creators Matthew Hausfater and Aaron Buchsbaum.

Zoey Deutch, Camila Mendes, Kiersey Clemons, Yvette Nicole Brown, Skyler Gisondo, Peter S. Kim and Jaboukie Young-White Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Co-creators and executive producers Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

25th Annual ACE Awards

The Accessories Council hosted the 25th annual ACE Awards, recognizing individuals and companies who have furthered the awareness and use of accessories, on Tuesday in NYC. Honorees included Christian Siriano, Iris Apfel and designer Wes Gordon, with Ciara, Whoopi Goldberg and Sabrina Carpenter among the presenters.

Christian Siriano and Whoopi Goldberg Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Italian TV Festival Awards

ITTV’s Tuesday night event, held at Eataly in Los Angeles, honored Tiziano Ferro and Joe Bastianich with guests including Condola Rashad, Diane Warren, composer Carlo Siliotto, CAA’s Ted Miller, David Romero and Mike Gordon.

Diane Warren and Carlo Siliotto Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

A Man Named Scott special screening

Kid Cudi, AKA Scott Mescudi, unveiled his upcoming Amazon doc A Man Named Scott at Los Angeles’ Hammer Museum on Wednesday. The film, directed by Robert Alexander, explores Cudi’s journey over a decade of creative choices, struggles, and musical breakthroughs.

Kid Cudi and director Robert Alexander Gonzalo Marroquin/FilmMagic

Phenomenal x Live Tinted Diwali Dinner

In honor of the five-day Festival of Lights and Diwali, India’s biggest holiday of the year, Meena Harris’ Phenomenal media company and beauty brand Live Tinted held an intimate dinner hosted by Mindy Kaling on Wednesday. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lilly Singh, Liza Koshy, Poorna Jagannathan, Punam Patel, Sujata Day, Radhika Jones and Netflix exec Bela Bajaria were among the attendees for the event held at Beverly Hills’ Bombay Palace. “This is the first year that there has been enough of us [South Asian women in the media and entertainment industry] that we could do something like this,” said Kaling. “For the longest time, I didn’t understand what my Hinduism meant to me and didn’t feel that I was rewarded for exploring it. Now I am prouder than ever for my roots and identity, and I am so excited at the idea that there is going to be a whole generation of people growing up where seeing women like us in the media will be the norm.”

Sivakami Sambasivam, Deepica Mutyala, Bela Bajaria, Lilly Singh, Meena Harris, Mindy Kaling and Sujata Day Jerritt Clark/Getty

Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

UTA Hosts Reception For British Vogue Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful

The stars descended upon UTA Artist Space on Wednesday night when the agency teamed with British Vogue to host a cocktail reception in honor of editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. Shaking hands, sipping drinks and perusing exhibitions by Conrad Egyir and Maya Seas were Cardi B, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Gabrielle Union, Serena Williams, Jesse Williams, Robert Pattinson, Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault, Cindy Crawford, Jodie Turner-Smith, Amber Valletta, Jurnee Smollett, Ava DuVernay, Tracee Ellis Ross, Madelyn Cline, Andra Day, Thandiwe Newton, Joel Edgerton, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Kaia Gerber, Storm Reid, Lee Jung-jae, uber manager Benny Medina, Maverick Carter, RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Violet Chachki and Gottmik and UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. The event was co-hosted by UTA’s Arthur Lewis, partner and creative director of UTA Fine Arts/UTA Artist Space and Darnell Strom, partner and head of culture and leadership.

Cardi B, Edward Enninful, Serena Williams Tyler Curtis/ABImages

Andra Day, Tracee Ellis Ross and Thandie Newton Tyler Curtis/ABImages

Gentefied: A Taste of the BLVD

Netflix dramedy Gentefied celebrated its upcoming second season on Wednesday at BLVD MRKT, an artisanal food hall in Downtown Montebello serving everything from pupusas to jambalaya and chicharron-topped tacos. EP and director America Ferrera was joined by several of the show’s cast members, writers and producers, along with friends Eva Longoria, Gloria Calderon-Kellett and Chris Gorham.

America Ferrera and Eva Longoria Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

amfAR Gala Los Angeles

amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, honored Moschino’s Jeremy Scott and TikTok at its amfAR Gala Los Angeles on Thursday at the Pacific Design Center. The designer was on hand to accept, along with TikTok star Addison Rae and singer Anitta, who presented to Scott. The night, presented by Fiji Water and Cadillac, also included performances from OneRepublic and Bebe Rexha.

Honoree Jeremy Scott and Anitta Rich Fury/amfAR/Getty Images