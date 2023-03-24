Reese Witherspoon, Husband Jim Toth Announce “Difficult Decision” to Divorce After 12 Years of Marriage

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth are going their separate ways.

The Oscar-winning actress and producer shared a joint statement on Instagram on Friday, confirming the split that comes just days before the couple was to celebrate their 12th anniversary on Sunday. “We have some personal news to share,” reads the statement. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.”

Witherspoon and Toth share a son, Tennessee, and the actress also has two other children, Ava and Deacon, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time,” they added.

The decision was “amicable,” according to People, which cited a source who said, “They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone.”

The Hello Sunshine founder and Toth married in Ojai in March 2011. When they met, he worked as an agent at CAA. Over the years, she has praised his parenting skills and called him “a really good person.”

“He’s an incredible man, a wonderful organizer, a great leader. He knows how to get people together,” she once said. “He’s very patient and funny with the kids. And he really encourages them to see the humor in life.”

She last shared a photo of him on Jan. 1, when she posted a photo that featured her, Toth and Tennessee on the beach looking at a sunset. “Welcoming 2023,” she wrote. “Let the sun shine in.” Since then, she’s made several public appearances without Toth by her side, including at the Hollywood premiere of Daisy Jones & the Six, the Prime Video series she produced alongside Hello Sunshine partner Lauren Neustadter.