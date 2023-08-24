Reneé Rapp Says “Vile” Things Were Said About Her Body While Working on the ‘Mean Girls’ Musical

Reneé Rapp says that while starring in the Broadway musical Mean Girls, she was met with body-shaming while she was struggling with an eating disorder.

In a new interview with The Guardian tied to the release of her LP Snow Angel, Rapp opened up about dealing with anxiety for much of her life, being diagnosed with a mood disorder and, eventually, why leaving the Broadway musical adaptation of the hit film “was beneficial to her health,” according to the outlet.

The Sex Lives of College Girls actress revealed that while performing in the production — which was among a number of productions that permanently shuttered due to the 2020 COVID-19 theater shutdown — she was living with an eating disorder that was exacerbated by people she worked alongside. The actress alleges there were people on the production who “would say some vile fucking things to me about my body.”

Eventually, she said her disordered eating became so bad her parents traveled to New York and, in an attempt to protect her health, tried to pull her from the show. And while she has since pivoted to music, Rapp shares that her parents’ fears have not eased up, with the actress noting that they’re “more worried than they ever have been because they know more now.”

“Eating disorders don’t just go away and like, you’re healed, like: ‘Sorry, I can eat again, ha ha!’ It’s a lifelong thing,” she said. “There are battles with addiction and whatever everywhere. I still struggle with it, but at least my parents know that I’ve been taken out of environments that were really harmful to my sickness, which is awesome and a huge win. They worry like hell, but they’re chilling, I guess.”