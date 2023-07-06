Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef to Divorce

Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef are going their separate ways.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the news that he and artist Yosef would be divorcing after six years of marriage.

“For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years,” Martin and Yosef said in a joint statement.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children,” they continued. “As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter in our lives.”

Martin and Yosef share daughter Lucia, born in 2018, and son Renn, born in 2019. Martin welcomed twin sons Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008.

After first meeting on Instagram in 2015, Martin and Yosef dated six months later after meeting in person for the first time in London according to People. They went public with their romance at the 2016 amFAR Inspiration Gala red carpet, only to later announce their engagement that same year and marry in 2018.

The news comes amid Martin set to star in Apple TV+’s upcoming period comedy Palm Royale. He’ll also embark on The Trilogy Tour with co-headliners Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias. The North America tour is set to kick off Oct. 14.