Rihanna Pregnant With First Child

Rihanna is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.

The singer and fashion mogul was photographed in New York this weekend debuting her baby bump underneath a long pink jacket, gold cross and colorful jewels.

In the photos, Rihanna was with her rapper boyfriend, who was holding her hand and kissing her forehead in the photos.

People reported in November of 2020 that the two were dating after years of friendship, and they’ve recently been spotted together in New York, including looking affectionate at the 2021 Met Gala.

In an interview with GQ last May, A$AP Rocky confirmed the romance, calling Rihanna the “love of my life” and “my lady.”

When asked what it was like to be in a relationship, he said, “So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. … I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

As for whether he was ready to be a father, he told GQ, “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely. … I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Rihanna was recently declared a national hero by her home country of the Bahamas. Prior to that, she spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the third installment of her Savage x Fenty show on Amazon Prime Video.

“They gave me a platform and a stage to show this dynamic show that we’ve been able to put together,” she said. “I think the challenge every year is to make it better than the previous one and this year we went bigger, we went better, and I’m very proud of every part of the show.”