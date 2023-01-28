Rita Ora Confirms She’s Married to Taika Waititi: “I’m Officially Off the Market”

Rita Ora is officially off the market.

The singer-songwriter made an appearance on the Heart Breakfast Show to promote her new song “You Only Love Me,” during which she confirmed that she and partner Taika Waititi did, indeed, tie the knot.

“Yes. Here we are,” Ora said when Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden asked her if she was married. “They say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people.”

She went on to explain that they had a “perfect” wedding that was “exactly how I wanted it,” without elaborating much more.

“It was just nice and perfect,” the singer said. “Completely how I wanted it — just to myself sometimes. It was really sweet. … Sorry, it’s not that interesting! One day, we’ll throw a big party. I’ll figure out the time to have a big, big party.”

The “You Only Love Me” music video shows Ora and her overzealous bridesmaids as she prepares for her wedding, while everything around her goes wrong. It ends with the bridal party arriving at the venue, a castle that’s on fire.

“When all the sort of rumors came out, like is she [married]? Is she not? I wanted to play on it,” the singer explained. “So this is my version of a wedding that didn’t really go to plan. That’s my music video. But that’s not to say that what actually happened. But I did wanna play on the fact that I’ve chosen to keep it kind of more private, this sort of experience that I had, and just to myself a bit more, but I did wanna play on what could have been, so this is what I’m giving to the public on what could have been.”

The Fifty Shades actress and the Thor: Love and Thunder writer-director were first romantically linked in April 2021 when she shared a photo of the two hugging on Instagram with the caption, “Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love.”

The couple made their red carpet debut three months later at the premiere of The Suicide Squad, and most recently, they co-hosted the 2022 MTV EMAs.