Robert De Niro Confirms Birth of Baby, Now Father of Seven Children at 79

Robert De Niro is now a father of seven children.

During a routine interview with ET Canada about his new film About My Father, the Oscar-winning actor broke the news about his own fatherhood duties, saying that he “just had a baby.”

De Niro’s rep confirmed the baby to The Associated Press, adding that no other details or statement are expected, including the name of the mother. He has been romantically linked to Tiffany Chen for several years. Just last month, paparazzi captured images of De Niro and Chen (with a baby bump) exiting Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica with Billy Crystal and Harvey Keitel.

De Niro and first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. In 1995, he welcomed twins Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

The subject of parenthood came up organically during the ET Canada interview, and it ties in closely with the subject of the film, which stars Sebastian Maniscalco, as De Niro shared his views about the best way to guide children. “I mean, there’s no way around it with kids,” explained the actor, who next stars in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. “I don’t, like, to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But [sometimes] you just have no choice, and any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt, but sometimes you can’t.”

At that point, the interviewer asked De Niro about children, saying, “I know you have six kids.” He was quick to correct her by saying, “Seven, actually.” He then said he’s not much of a “cool dad.” “I’m OK,” he told ET. “You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is.”