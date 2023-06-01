Robert De Niro Shares More About New Baby, “Very Happy” for Al Pacino Becoming a Dad Again

Robert De Niro says being a dad to a newborn daughter at 79 “feels great” but he’s also “very happy” for fellow actor Al Pacino, who’s becoming a dad again.

The About My Father star spoke about becoming a dad for the seventh time this year while appearing Thursday on the Today show. When asked about how he’s feeling following the arrival of his eight-week year-old daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro with girlfriend Tiffany Chen “at this stage and age,” the Oscar-winning actor said “it feels great” before pivoting to the news of his Heat and The Irishman co-star’s baby news.

Robert De Niro opens up about recently welcoming his seventh child, how fatherhood is at this stage, and reacts to Al Pacino also expecting a baby. pic.twitter.com/UAgFGIHCES — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 1, 2023

“Listen, Al Pacino just had a baby, I was told yesterday morning, and he’s a few years older than me. God bless him, very happy for him,” De Niro noted.

He also spoke to the lessons he’d learned from being a father to seven children over a span of years.

“I have certain awareness — when you’re older you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics,” he said. “You can’t avoid learning certain things and how you can deal with those and manage them and this and that, the usual. It’s amazing, but I’m very happy about it.”

The About My Father star revealed the news of his seventh child in an interview with ET Canada back in May, when he clarified to an interviewer who mentioned his six children that it was “seven, actually” because he’d “just had a baby.”

Watch De Niro’s full Today show interview below.