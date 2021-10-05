Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins and Ewan McGregor to Reunite for Go Campaign Virtual Gala

Go Campaign has recruited its global ambassadors Lily Collins, Ewan McGregor and Robert Pattinson for a 15th-anniversary gala on Oct. 23.

Like last year’s event, the festivities will be virtual due to the ongoing pandemic with funds directed toward supporting Go Campaign’s efforts for global COVID-19 relief and racial justice for American youth. In addition this year, funds will also support at-risk children in Africa and Latin America, and girls in Afghanistan.

Said Pattinson: “Go Campaign has a proven track record of making real, meaningful change in communities around the world. The funds raised at the Go Gala bring opportunities and resources to some of the most vulnerable children that may otherwise be left behind. Every dollar donated to GO Campaign is a dollar invested wisely in the future generation.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the organization has granted more than $855,000 in emergency relief to grassroots organizations, provided more than 1.7 million meals and more than 46,000 masks to children and vulnerable communities, among other initiatives.

In addition to the trio, Kaitlin Olson and Glenn Howerton are confirmed with additional celebrity guests and musical performers expected to be announced at a later date. Sponsors include Netflix, Christian Dior, Lancôme and United Talent Agency. VIP virtual attendees will be treated to an enhanced at-home experience with items from Justin Wines, Kastra Vodka, Sol Angeles and more. More information about the free gala can be found here.