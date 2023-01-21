Robert Pattinson Gets Candid About Male Beauty Standards in Hollywood: “There’ll Always Be a Guy Who’s in Better Shape Than You”

Robert Pattinson is no stranger to being a heartthrob in Hollywood. He was even named the hottest man in the industry in 2020 by a scientific calculation.

But in an interview with ES Magazine that was published online this week, The Batman star got candid about the pressure men face to look a certain way. “Yeah, it’s crazy,” he said. “And it’s very, very easy to fall into that pattern as well, even if you’re just watching your calorie intake. It’s extraordinarily addictive, and you don’t quite realize how insidious it is until it’s too late.”

Pattinson has previously been vocal about his aversion to getting bulked for roles. In 2020, he told GQ that a film studio hired a trainer to help him prepare for his part as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, but that he was ignoring her. “I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem,” he said at the time of actors. “You set a precedent.”

Now, he added that his comments on working out for the film were a joke but noted that he did get in “so much trouble for saying that I don’t work out, even from my trainer, who was like, ‘Why would you say that?’”

To this day, the Twilight actor’s stance on the male beauty standard remains, saying it’s “quite embarrassing when you get into a pattern of answering questions about your workout because there’ll always be a guy who’s in better shape than you.”

Pattinson said he has never personally struggled with body image but hinted at his dislike towards being viewed as a sex symbol.

But even the Water for Elephants actor said he couldn’t avoid trends, adding, “I have basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency. I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently, it’s a cleanse … you definitely lose weight. And I tried to do keto once. I was like, ‘Oh, there’s a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time?’ But I didn’t realize that you can’t have beer as it completely defeats the purpose.”

As for 2023, Pattinson said one of his resolutions is to try consistency.