Rumer Willis Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

Rumer Willis is pregnant and about to become a first-time mom, with her team confirming the news Tuesday to The Hollywood Reporter.

Willis, 34, took to Instagram that day to announce that she and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are expecting their first child. Willis posted a carousel of photos that showcased her baby bump, captioning the post with a seedling emoji.

Among those sending support in the comments section was Willis’ sister Scout LaRue Willis, 31, who wrote, “I feel so good, What a joyful hard launch party.”

Musician Thomas also shared the post to his own Instagram account and changed his profile photo to an image of himself kissing her stomach. The pair publicly confirmed their relationship on social media earlier this year.

This will be the first grandchild for Willis’ parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, who divorced in 2000. Moore shared her daughter’s post on her Instagram grid, adding the caption, “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era.”

Additionally, Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, also posted the photo carousel and wrote: “Baby news is happy news!!! Congratulations @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas We are elated over here!”

Rumer Willis is known for acting in such films as Hostage (2005), The House Bunny (2008), Sorority Row (2009) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019). She won season 20 of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars in 2015, and later that year made her Broadway debut in Chicago as Roxie Hart.

In March, Bruce Willis’ family announced that the star would be “stepping away” from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, which had impacted his cognitive abilities.