Ryan Seacrest to Receive Career Achievement Honor From Los Angeles Press Club

Ryan Seacrest will soon have another award for his mantel.

The veteran host and Emmy Award-winning TV mogul has been selected by the Los Angeles Press Club to receive a Luminary Award for Career Achievement during the organization’s 15th annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards gala on Dec. 4. The trophy was created to honor “distinguished members of the entertainment media community for their lifetime achievements and contributions to society,” per the org.

“As someone with deep ties to the Los Angeles entertainment media world, it’s an honor to receive their Luminary Award,” offered Seacrest, on the heels of news that he will receive the 2022 National Association of Broadcasters’ Distinguished Service Award in New York on Oct. 19. “The Los Angeles Press Club is one of the oldest and most prestigious organizations connected to the entertainment industry and to join the list of iconic voices who have come before me is so meaningful.”

Among Seacrest’s many ventures, he serves as host and producer of iHeartMedia’s 102.7 KIIS-FM’s morning program, the nationally syndicated On Air with Ryan Seacrest and American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest; he co-hosts and co-executive produces ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan; he hosts ABC’s groundbreaking singing competition American Idol; and he toplines the annual live broadcast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

As a philanthropist, he serves as chairman of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, an organization that installed 10 broadcast media centers in pediatric hospitals nationwide with two more to open in 2023.

“Ryan Seacrest has done it all, from radio to American Idol to helping America ring in the new year,” said L.A. Press Club president Lisa Richwine. “His passionate commitment to the entertainment business and his willingness to help others through his philanthropic work have served as an inspiration to so many people.”