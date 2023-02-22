SAG Awards: People Magazine Returns to Host Official Afterparty

The stars will have a place to dance after Sunday night’s SAG Awards.

People will host the show’s official post-awards celebration as the Dotdash Meredith publication returns for a 25th year. The afterparty will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, the same hotel that is hosting the SAG Awards. As part of the party collaboration, People will make a “significant grant” to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s emergency assistance programs, which helps performing artists facing life-threatening illness and severe economic hardship.

Per People editor-in-chief Wendy Naugle: “It’s an honor to celebrate the incredible actors and the outstanding performances that have moved and changed us. We are also proud to support the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, helping artists both in tough times, like during the pandemic, and exciting times, like when they first embark on their careers. We want artists to have opportunities for years to come.”

Added SAG Awards executive producer Jon Brockett: “We are so excited for the gala’s return and cannot thank People enough for being such great partners time and time again. People’s post-SAG Awards Gala is the perfect end point to a night celebrating actors and their craft.”

High-profile Hollywood events producer Tony Schubert of Event Eleven will design and produce the gala for a 13th year. Per today’s announcement, the gala “will transform Fairmont Century Plaza’s lobby and outdoor plaza into a warm and inviting space with lush greenery, plush furnishings and natural earth tone decor.” People’s Dotdash Meredith sister publication Better Homes & Gardens will feature furniture from their collection sold exclusively at Walmart. Back to spin some beats at the bash will be celebrity DJ Michelle Pesce, while Campari will provide sips and pours.

Also on the party program: a SAG Awards engraving station presented by City National Bank, a portrait studio in partnership with People, Shutterstock and Netflix, and a special gift bag for all attendees featuring an MZ Wallace bag and some “fun goodies” inside. The 29th annual SAG Awards will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. PT.