Sara Bareilles Says “Yes to Marrying” Joe Tippett

Sara Bareilles is ringing in 2023 by announcing plans to marry longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett.

The musician and Girls5Eva star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal that she said “yes to marrying” the Mare of Easttown actor.

“You are exactly who I want,” Bareilles wrote of Tippett in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the two of them looking into each other’s eyes, with Bareilles wearing a gold band on her left ring finger.

“The more I know you the more I know I love you…and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love. And now I love ME more because of you,” she continued before joking. “So really this is all about me. Just kidding.”

Getting serious again, she wrote, “What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you.”

In her Instagram story, Bareilles wrote that her New Year’s resolution was to “marry this man,” posting a carousel of photos of the two of them in which they “tried to be normal.”

A few months ago, Bareilles celebrated the pair’s seven-year anniversary, writing on Instagram, “The world that is burning has somehow brought me someone like @joetipps who I am constantly in awe of and inspired by and challenged by and infuriated by and loved by in a way I can’t even describe except I know it is Truth with a capital T.”

And earlier this month, Tippett — whose credits include Spirited, Alaska Daily, The Morning Show and Rise — called Bareilles his “absolute favorite person” in a post marking her birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the sunshine in my eyes. The star at the center of my solar system. My lighthouse in a storm. The laugh that melts away my cynicism,” Tippett wrote on Instagram of the Grammy winner.

According to reports, the two met while working on the Broadway musical adaptation of the Adrienne Shelly film Waitress. Bareilles wrote the music and lyrics for the production while Tippett played Earl. Bareilles also spent time starring in the production as Jenna.

It was recently announced that after two seasons on NBCUniversal’s Peacock, Girls5Eva is moving to Netflix for its third season.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show earlier this year, Bareilles talked about how Tippett helped calm her nerves over acting in the comedy series executive produced by Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Meredith Scardino and Jeff Richmond.

“I was struggling with insecurities about being able to meet the challenge of it and I felt really out of my depth,” Bareilles said. “And he’s like, ‘If Tina Fey believes that you can do this, why don’t you just trust her? If you can’t find it in yourself, just trust that one of your heroes is not going to put you in a position to fail.’ And that was really good advice.”

The pair previously sparked engagement rumors when Bareilles commemorated their three-year anniversary on Instagram, writing, “Can’t wait for it to be forever.”

She later clarified that the pair were not engaged, sharing a photo of her ringless hand and writing, “Not engaged everyone but thank you for all the cute wishes and the reminder that my post may have [misled] you. Haha sorrryyyyyyy.”