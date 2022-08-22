Sarah Hyland Marries Wells Adams 

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are married, sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sofia Vergara, who starred with Hyland on ABC’s long-running comedy Modern Family posted a photo over the weekend with the caption “#sarahandwells wedding” alongside four emoji hearts. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, another Modern Family star, and his husband, Justin Mikita, who also were in Vergara’s photo, also posted photos from what looked like the same event.

According to People, Hyland and Adams, a former Bachelorette contestant who now serves as bartender on the spinoff Bachelor in Paradise, were married Saturday at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, which is just north of Santa Barbara.

Among those said to be in attendance were other Modern Family cast members including Julie Bowen and Nolan Gould.

The couple, who were engaged three years ago, met through Twitter in 2016. They were originally supposed to wed in August 2020, but that ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic. Hyland acknowledged the original date in a recent Instagram post.

Hyland starred as Haley Marshall during Modern Family’s 2009-20 run on ABC.