Sarah Paulson Talks Evan Peters’ “Historic” Win, “Stinky” Food Boxes During Emmys Instagram Live

Sarah Paulson went live on Instagram during Sunday night’s Emmy Awards for two minutes and 20 seconds in a showing that proved she’s hiding a secret talent as an events reporter.

The actress — on the scene to present alongside Beanie Feldstein, the Monica Lewinsky to her Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story — kicked off the IG Live broadcast by gushing about Evan Peters, her longtime friend and co-star on the American Horror Story anthology series.

He had just been honored with an Emmy for best supporting actor in a limited series for his work opposite Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown and Paulson’s tablemates shared in her enthusiasm for Peters’ victory. “Nothing could be more well deserved,” said Leslie Grossman, another Paulson pal and alum of the Ryan Murphy universe. “I got emosh.” Paulson said she, too, got emotional, adding, “Beanie doesn’t know Evan as well as we do but it doesn’t mean she doesn’t love him. She’s a fan.”

“This is a historic moment for everyone here who has ever loved Evan Peters. Do we agree?” Paulson asked during the commercial break, flipping the lens to more fully get into character as a reporter, complete with an outstretched arm to mimic holding a microphone. “What do you feel about Evan Peters historic Emmy win? He brought his mother, how do you feel?”

Grossman said, “I think it’s the greatest, sweetest thing.” Feldstein offered, “I got emotional and as a fan, I’m so happy and watching you two react was a very beautiful experience.”

The commentary turned to Paulson’s cleavage in her Carolina Herrera gown (“I apologize and, also, I don’t,” she said in response to Grossman’s cue to address it), the music, and the scene inside the L.A. Live tent as nominees Tracee Ellis Ross and Mj Rodriguez chatted nearby, Uzo Aduba sat across the way and Max Minghella breezed by the table. (“Max Minghella didn’t want to talk to me, it’s fine,” she said.)

The alleged snub led to Paulson continue her on-the-beat beat reporting. “I don’t know if anyone is giving this content anywhere else here,” she quipped. And it doesn’t seem that many people shared the table settings that included miniature bottles of hand sanitizer and boxed meals for Emmy attendees.

“There’s a box of stinky meat and cheese,” Paulson said while zooming in on the contents of a grazing box held up by American Crime Story co-star Annaleigh Ashford. It contained a selection of “sweaty” dried meats and cheese, fruit, olives, and bread. “Cheese that’s so orange it looks like a carrot.”

The entertaining broadcast circled back to its original topic. “You guys, Evan Peters won,” Paulson reiterated. After a quick look at her earrings (Mateo gems featuring ethically, sustainably sourced natural diamonds from Botswana for RAD x De Beers’ Black is Brilliant campaign), Paulson took a cue to log off. “Beanie’s telling me to cut it!” And so she did.

See the full clip below.