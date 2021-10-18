Sarah Snook Reveals She Secretly Wed Comedian Dave Lawson

Sarah Snook revealed she secretly tied the knot with Australian comedian and actor Dave Lawson in February.

In an interview for the cover of Vogue Australia, the Succession actress told the publication, “At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love.”

She shared, “We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We’ve just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard.”

Snook, 33, later explained that she proposed to Lawson, 43, who is also Australian, last Halloween.

The intimate wedding was held in Brooklyn and the guest list included Snooks’ roommates as well as her Succession co-star Ashley Zukerman. He also served as the couple’s witness.

The pair wore matching Blundstone boots for their ceremony. Snook was dressed in a vintage velvet Chloé coat.

Speaking about the past year, Snook said, “It’s been a ride. There’s so much heartache and sadness in the world, but on a micro personal level, I’ve been very fortunate.” She added, “There’s a really lovely grace in that without the pandemic, we might not have ended up together so quickly.”