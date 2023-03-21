Sarah Snook Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Dave Lawson

Succession star Sarah Snook is having a memorable year, with one chapter ending and another set to begin.

During Monday’s premiere event in New York City for the upcoming fourth and final season of her HBO series, the actress revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she and husband Dave Lawson are expecting their first child together.

The 35-year-old pregnant star discussed her baby bump with the outlet and revealed that she is 32 weeks along. “It’s exciting,” she said about the news. “I feel great.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Snook’s team for further comment.

Snook is best known for playing Shiv Roy on the Emmy-winning series Succession. The show’s final 10 episodes kick off Sunday when season four debuts. She also stars in the forthcoming horror flick Run Rabbit Run, which debuted earlier this year at Sundance before Netflix picked it up.

The star told Vogue Australia in October 2021 that she and Lawson, an Australian actor and comedian, secretly tied the knot earlier that year. “At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love,” she said at the time.

“We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic,” she continued. “We’ve just never been single at the same time. I proposed, and we got married in February in my backyard.”

Lawson is known for such credits as 2018’s Peter Rabbit and its 2021 sequel, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.