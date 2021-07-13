Scarlett Johansson Reveals Details of Her Pandemic Wedding to Colin Jost

The way Scarlett Johansson sees it, her pandemic wedding to Colin Jost was “how it was supposed to be—minus the face masks.”

That’s how the Black Widow star described the intimate affair, which took place back in October, during a virtual appearance on Monday’s Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“Even though it was small and intimate, it was beautiful and we were so happy to see people that we hadn’t seen in such a long time,” Johansson recalled. “We just felt very fortunate to be able to get together like that.”

The planning process was admittedly “a little stressful,” but the couple was particularly motivated to follow all necessary COVID-19 safety measures as they’d have several of Jost’s 90-year-old relatives—”the Josts live forever,” Johansson joked—in attendance.

“Obviously we wanted to take all the precautions, every precaution that we could, so we had the masks made,” Johansson said, explaining they had custom face coverings made that had “Jost 2020” written on them.

“It definitely was a weird party favor that could only happen now, but you just gotta go with it,” she added.

Meyers, who was one of the many NBC employees invited, thankfully still has his. And weird or not, the masks, along with making sure everyone got tested “100,000 times,” paid off. Jost’s relatives attended the wedding and were “lively and vibrant,” according to Johansson.

The couple’s wedding was first announced back in October by the hunger-fighting profit Meals on Wheels, as their “wedding wish” was for people “to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time.”