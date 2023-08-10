Selena Gomez Sets Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit, Featuring Martin Short and Marshmello

Selena Gomez announced on Thursday that this fall she will host the first annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit, supporting her mission to reduce mental health stigma and expand access to mental health services and education for young people around the world.

Set for Oct. 4 at Los Angeles’ Nya Studios, the event will feature Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short along with music producer Marshmello, whom Gomez previously collaborated with on their 2017 song “Wolves.” Additional performers will be announced at a later date, as the benefit will feature celebrity hosts, speakers, entertainment and a live auction.

Gomez launched The Rare Impact Fund in 2020 as part of her commitment to addressing mental health and self-acceptance, with the goal of raising $100 million to address youth mental health. The star’s beauty line Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez donates one percent of sales directly to the Rare Impact Fund and the Rare Impact Fund raises additional money via foundations, corporate partners and individuals to support 23 organizations across the world. To date, the Rare Impact Fund has directly impacted more than 740,000 young people, 10,000 teachers and administrators, and 367 educational systems.

“There is nothing more important to me than getting young people access to the resources that they need to support their mental health,” Gomez said in a statement. “This is a personal mission and the reason that I created the Rare Impact Fund. I am incredibly proud to host the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit and look forward to an inspiring night of raising funds for these lifesaving services and showcasing the impact we have made so far.”

Elyse Cohen, vp of social Impact and inclusion at Rare Beauty and president of the Rare Impact Fund added, “We are thrilled to announce the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit, an evening filled with inspiration and purpose. This event will highlight the importance of supporting youth mental health and raise funds for the incredible organizations providing critical mental health tools and resources for young people around the world. With the support of our partners, donors, and community, we hope to further our mission to reduce the stigma associated with mental health and increase access to mental health services and education.”