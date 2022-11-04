Events of the Week: ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me,’ ‘My Policeman’ and More

Alek Keshishian and Selena Gomez at the 'My Mind and Me' premiere on Nov. 2.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, My Policeman, Mammals and The Good Fight.

My Policeman L.A. premiere

Harry Styles and David Dawson brought their Amazon film to Westwood on Tuesday for its L.A. premiere, along with producers Robbie Rogers and Sarah Schechter.

Vp of Amazon Video Albert Cheng, vp of media and entertainment Cory Shields, head of marketing of Amazon Studios Sue Kroll, head of movies Julie Rapaport, Sarah Schechter, David Dawson, head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke, Harry Styles, Robbie Rogers and Bethan Roberts Kevin Winter/Getty Images

David Dawson and Harry Styles Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Glamour Women of the Year

Glamour hosted its annual Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday in NYC, celebrating this year’s distinguished honorees including Angela Bassett, Jennifer Hudson, designer and founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge Aurora James, band and sister-trio HAIM, physician and abortion rights activist Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, and gun violence prevention activist and founder of Moms Demand Action Shannon Watts.

Danielle Haim, Alana Haim, Este Haim, Samantha Barry, Jennifer Hudson, Shannon Watts, Angela Bassett, Chloe Kim, Aurora James, Dr. Rebecca Gomperts and Huma Abedin Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay, Jennifer Hudson and Tarana Burke Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Olivia DeJonge, Este Haim, Sophie Turner, Alana Haim and Danielle Haim Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story fan premiere

The Roku Channel hosted a red carpet fan event in Brooklyn on Tuesday with writer/director Eric Appel and stars Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood and Arturo Castro, along with “Weird Al” himself. Special guests included Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jonathan Groff.

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Evan Rachel Wood, Daniel Radcliffe and Eric Appel Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The Independent NYC premiere

Jodie Turner-Smith and Brian Cox debuted their new Relativity Media and Peacock film on Tuesday in NYC.

Brian Cox and Jodie Turner-Smith Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me premiere

The pop star attended the world premiere of her new Apple TV+ doc — which also served as the opening night film of AFI Fest — on Wednesday in Los Angeles, alongside director Alek Keshishian.

Selena Gomez Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Alek Keshishian Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Mammals premiere

Prime Video celebrated its new series Mammals on Wednesday in West Hollywood, with star and executive producer James Corden, creator Jez Butterworth, actress Melia Kreiling and director Stephanie Laing.

Vp of Prime Video International Kelly Day, James Corden, head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke, Melia Kreiling, vp of international for Amazon Studios James Farrell, vp of Prime Video US Albert Cheng, head of marketing for Amazon Studios Sue Kroll and Jez Butterworth Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

James Corden, Melia Kreiling and Jez Butterworth Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards

WSJ. Magazine hosted its 12th annual Innovator Awards in NYC on Wednesday, feting its eight trailblazing honorees: Anitta (Music), Anthony Vaccarello (Fashion), Jeanne Gang (Architecture), Jenny Holzer (Art), Jony Ive (Design), Margot Robbie (Entertainment), Maya Rudolph (Comedy) and World Central Kitchen (Humanitarian).

Jony Ive, Yuliya Stefanyuk, José Andrés, Maya Rudolph, Anthony Vaccarello, Jenny Holzer, Margot Robbie, Anitta and Jeanne Gang Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Causeway premiere

Though without stars Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, the team behind Apple’s Causeway celebrated the film in NYC on Wednesday.

Luke Goebel, Ottessa Moshfegh, Lila Neugebauer, Elizabeth Sanders and Justine Ciarrocchi Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The Good Fight series finale

The Good Fight stars Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Andre Braugher, Nyambi Nyambi, Alan Cumming and Bernadette Peters attended a series finale event for the show in NYC on Wednesday.

Robert King, Michelle King, Michael Boatman, Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski, Sarah Steele, Andre Braugher, Alan Cumming and Nyambi Nyambi Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski and Alan Cumming Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

2022 amfAR Gala

The 12th annual amfAR gala took place on Thursday in L.A. The event, hosted by Jay Ellis, saw millions of dollars raised for amfAR’s HIV/AIDS research programs dedicated to a continued mission of finding a cure and honored Kelly Rowland and Paramount Pictures. Attendees included Chelsea Handler, Robin Thicke, Michelle Rodriguez, Casey Affleck, Hayden Panettiere, Michael Ealy, Tyga and Andy Garcia.

Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis and Greg Tarzan Davis Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Yellowstone premiere

Stars Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham walked the red carpet in NYC for the season five premiere of Yellowstone.

Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham and Cole Hauser Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths AFI Fest premiere

Alejandro González Iñárritu screened his new Netflix film at AFI Fest on Thursday.

Stacy Perskie, Griselda Siciliani, Íker Sánchez Solano, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Ximena Lamadrid and Daniel Giménez Cacho Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Almost Famous opening night

Broadway welcomed its newest musical Almost Famous — based on Cameron Crowe’s iconic film of the same name — on Thursday in NYC, with an opening night that included guest Joni Mitchell (attending her first-ever Broadway show). Other first-nighters included Clive Davis, Paul Rudd, Tommy Tune, Lynn Nottage and Vanessa Williams.

Chris Wood, Anika Larsen, Cameron Crowe, Joni Mitchell, Drew Gehling, Solea Pfeiffer and Casey Likes Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Charlamagne Tha God’s Till Screening

Charlamagne hosted a special screening in NYC on Oct. 28 of Till and was joined by the staff of his late-night Comedy Central show, Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God, as well as writer Charles Blow, singer Juanialys and Riley Burruss.

Charlamagne Tha God Ismail “Calligrafist” Sayeed

Ebony Power 100 Gala

EBONY Media Group held its signature annual gala on Saturday night in Hollywood, hosted by Amber Ruffin and recognizing achievements of African Americans spanning across various industries. Honorees included Spike Lee with the Icon Award; Issa Rae with the People’s Choice Award; the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the For The Culture Award; and the mothers of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, Tamika Palmer and Wanda Cooper-Jones, with the Social Justice Award.

Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Nia Long and Issa Rae Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research Benefit

The Michael J. Fox Foundation hosted a benefit evening of comedy and music on Saturday in NYC, hosted by Denis Leary with sets by Jim Gaffigan, Lewis Black and Samantha Bee. Brad Paisley, Steven Page and Steve Jordan and the Super Soul Banned performed for attendees including John Slattery, Willie Geist, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann and George Stroumboulopoulos.

Peter Hermann, Michael J. Fox and Mariska Hargitay Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Steven Page and Brad Paisley Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dahmer Netflix event

Netflix hosted two press conferences on Saturday at its Los Angeles headquarters, for each of its Ryan Murphy-led breakouts — an in-person conversation for Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and a mostly virtual one for The Watcher.

Richard Jenkins, Niecy Nash, Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy Netflix

L.A. Dance Project Gala

L.A. Dance Project held its 2022 gala on Saturday at the Pritzker Residence in Los Angeles, celebrating the esteemed dance organization’s 10-year anniversary. Guests included Benjamin Millepied, Valentina Bilbao, Louise Bonnet, Cecilia Bonstrom, Alia Shawkat and Alicia Silverstone. During the event, Lucinda Lent, executive director of L.A. Dance Project and Mark Terbeek, chairman of the organization’s board, announced the establishment of The Van Cleef & Arpels Fund for L.A. Dance Project, a $1.5 million gift to support the company via its artist residency, new commissions, community engagement and educational programming.

Lucinda Lent, Benjamin Millepied and Nina Flagg River Callaway/BFA.com

Firebuds special screening

On Saturday, Disney Junior held a special event in celebration of new series Firebuds, which follows a group of young first responders and their talking vehicle sidekicks. The event, which also featured trick-or-treating, was held at the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, where local first responders and their families were special guests, along with the series’ cast and creative team.

Alyssa Sapire (senior vp of original programming, Disney Junior), Louie Cherko (manager of emergency services and studio fire chief for The Walt Disney Company), Yvette Nicole Brown and Craig Gerber Disney/Image Group LA

Asia Society Southern California 2022 Entertainment Summit

On Sunday, Asia Society Southern California held its 2022 Entertainment Summit at the Skirball Cultural Center, which honored Everything Everywhere All At Once filmmakers Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and producer Jonathan Wang, presented by star Ke Huy Quan. Ms. Marvel EP and comic book creator Sanat Amanat and actress Sherry Cola were also honored, by presenters Randall Park and Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Janet Yang.

Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, Janet Yang, Daniel Kwan and Katie Soo Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging

Sherry Cola and Randall Park Brian Feinzimer/Capture Imaging

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever screenings

Director Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta and Angela Bassett attended a Washington, D.C., red carpet event on Sunday at the Smithsonian, hosted by Walt Disney Studios, Marvel Entertainment, Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts and the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

On Tuesday, the cast also took part in a NYC screening, with a party at Peak Restaurant at Edge Hudson Yards. Guests at the NYC screening included Whoopi Goldberg, Gayle King, Queen Latifah, Busta Rhymes, Alan Cumming, Jon Batiste, Padma Lakshmi, Nicole Ari Parker, Amber Ruffin, Sherri Shepherd and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

Ryan Coogler, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright in Washington, D.C. Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira in NYC David Benthal/BFA

Thirteen Lives Tastemaker event

Director and producer Ron Howard attended a NYC tastemaker event for Thirteen Lives on Sunday at The Whitby Hotel.

Ron Howard Dave Allocca/StarPix

Lena Horne Theatre dedication

The Nederlander Organization unveiled the new Lena Horne Theatre in honor of the iconic entertainer and civil rights activist on Tuesday, with support from Audra McDonald, Chita Rivera, Wendell Pierce and Vanessa Williams. This historic moment marks the first Broadway theatre in history to be named for a Black woman.

Audra McDonald Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The newly named theater Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Next Exit special screening

Katie Parker, Rahul Kohli, writer-director Mali Elfman and composer Danny Elfman attended a special screening for Next Exit in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Mali Elfman and Danny Elfman Brian Feinzimer

I’m Totally Fine special screening

Jillian Bell, Natalie Morales, Blake Anderson, Kyle Newacheck, director-producer Brandon Dermer and writer Alisha Ketry attended a special screening of their film I’m Totally Fine in L.A. on Wednesday.

Kyle Newacheck, Jillian Bell, Natalie Morales and Blake Anderson Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Buying Beverly Hills premiere

On Wednesday night Jimmy Kimmel and Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse and Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency hosted the premiere party for Netflix’s new series Buying Beverly Hills. Umansky, the Buying Beverly Hills cast, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Justin Sylvester, Brett Oppenheim and more gathered to celebrate the new show.

Alexia Umansky, Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Farrah Brittany and Sophia Umansky Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Dear Zoe Pittsburgh premiere

Sadie Sink walked the red carpet in Pittsburgh on Wednesday for a screening of her new film Dear Zoe.

Sadie Sink Justin Berl/Getty Images

Lopez vs Lopez premiere

George and Mayan Lopez debuted their new father-daughter NBC comedy in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Selenis Leyva, George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Matt Shively and Al Madrigal Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Funny Or Die’s 15th Anniversary

On Thursday, Funny Or Die celebrated its 15th anniversary in Hollywood where owner Henry Munoz III, CEO Mike Farrah and CCO Joe Farrell welcomed past, present and future talent at a quinceañera-themed event, complete with Mariachi Band, sparklers and a three-tiered cake. “Weird Al,” Rainn Wilson, Arturo Castro, Pauly Shore, Vanessa Bayer and Dot-Marie Jones were among the attendees.