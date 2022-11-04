Events of the Week: ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me,’ ‘My Policeman’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, My Policeman, Mammals and The Good Fight.
My Policeman L.A. premiere
Harry Styles and David Dawson brought their Amazon film to Westwood on Tuesday for its L.A. premiere, along with producers Robbie Rogers and Sarah Schechter.
Glamour Women of the Year
Related Stories
Glamour hosted its annual Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday in NYC, celebrating this year’s distinguished honorees including Angela Bassett, Jennifer Hudson, designer and founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge Aurora James, band and sister-trio HAIM, physician and abortion rights activist Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, and gun violence prevention activist and founder of Moms Demand Action Shannon Watts.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story fan premiere
The Roku Channel hosted a red carpet fan event in Brooklyn on Tuesday with writer/director Eric Appel and stars Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood and Arturo Castro, along with “Weird Al” himself. Special guests included Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jonathan Groff.
The Independent NYC premiere
Jodie Turner-Smith and Brian Cox debuted their new Relativity Media and Peacock film on Tuesday in NYC.
Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me premiere
The pop star attended the world premiere of her new Apple TV+ doc — which also served as the opening night film of AFI Fest — on Wednesday in Los Angeles, alongside director Alek Keshishian.
Mammals premiere
Prime Video celebrated its new series Mammals on Wednesday in West Hollywood, with star and executive producer James Corden, creator Jez Butterworth, actress Melia Kreiling and director Stephanie Laing.
WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards
WSJ. Magazine hosted its 12th annual Innovator Awards in NYC on Wednesday, feting its eight trailblazing honorees: Anitta (Music), Anthony Vaccarello (Fashion), Jeanne Gang (Architecture), Jenny Holzer (Art), Jony Ive (Design), Margot Robbie (Entertainment), Maya Rudolph (Comedy) and World Central Kitchen (Humanitarian).
Causeway premiere
Though without stars Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, the team behind Apple’s Causeway celebrated the film in NYC on Wednesday.
The Good Fight series finale
The Good Fight stars Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Andre Braugher, Nyambi Nyambi, Alan Cumming and Bernadette Peters attended a series finale event for the show in NYC on Wednesday.
2022 amfAR Gala
The 12th annual amfAR gala took place on Thursday in L.A. The event, hosted by Jay Ellis, saw millions of dollars raised for amfAR’s HIV/AIDS research programs dedicated to a continued mission of finding a cure and honored Kelly Rowland and Paramount Pictures. Attendees included Chelsea Handler, Robin Thicke, Michelle Rodriguez, Casey Affleck, Hayden Panettiere, Michael Ealy, Tyga and Andy Garcia.
Yellowstone premiere
Stars Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham walked the red carpet in NYC for the season five premiere of Yellowstone.
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths AFI Fest premiere
Alejandro González Iñárritu screened his new Netflix film at AFI Fest on Thursday.
Almost Famous opening night
Broadway welcomed its newest musical Almost Famous — based on Cameron Crowe’s iconic film of the same name — on Thursday in NYC, with an opening night that included guest Joni Mitchell (attending her first-ever Broadway show). Other first-nighters included Clive Davis, Paul Rudd, Tommy Tune, Lynn Nottage and Vanessa Williams.
Charlamagne Tha God’s Till Screening
Charlamagne hosted a special screening in NYC on Oct. 28 of Till and was joined by the staff of his late-night Comedy Central show, Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God, as well as writer Charles Blow, singer Juanialys and Riley Burruss.
Ebony Power 100 Gala
EBONY Media Group held its signature annual gala on Saturday night in Hollywood, hosted by Amber Ruffin and recognizing achievements of African Americans spanning across various industries. Honorees included Spike Lee with the Icon Award; Issa Rae with the People’s Choice Award; the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the For The Culture Award; and the mothers of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, Tamika Palmer and Wanda Cooper-Jones, with the Social Justice Award.
Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research Benefit
The Michael J. Fox Foundation hosted a benefit evening of comedy and music on Saturday in NYC, hosted by Denis Leary with sets by Jim Gaffigan, Lewis Black and Samantha Bee. Brad Paisley, Steven Page and Steve Jordan and the Super Soul Banned performed for attendees including John Slattery, Willie Geist, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann and George Stroumboulopoulos.
Dahmer Netflix event
Netflix hosted two press conferences on Saturday at its Los Angeles headquarters, for each of its Ryan Murphy-led breakouts — an in-person conversation for Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and a mostly virtual one for The Watcher.
L.A. Dance Project Gala
L.A. Dance Project held its 2022 gala on Saturday at the Pritzker Residence in Los Angeles, celebrating the esteemed dance organization’s 10-year anniversary. Guests included Benjamin Millepied, Valentina Bilbao, Louise Bonnet, Cecilia Bonstrom, Alia Shawkat and Alicia Silverstone. During the event, Lucinda Lent, executive director of L.A. Dance Project and Mark Terbeek, chairman of the organization’s board, announced the establishment of The Van Cleef & Arpels Fund for L.A. Dance Project, a $1.5 million gift to support the company via its artist residency, new commissions, community engagement and educational programming.
Firebuds special screening
On Saturday, Disney Junior held a special event in celebration of new series Firebuds, which follows a group of young first responders and their talking vehicle sidekicks. The event, which also featured trick-or-treating, was held at the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, where local first responders and their families were special guests, along with the series’ cast and creative team.
Asia Society Southern California 2022 Entertainment Summit
On Sunday, Asia Society Southern California held its 2022 Entertainment Summit at the Skirball Cultural Center, which honored Everything Everywhere All At Once filmmakers Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and producer Jonathan Wang, presented by star Ke Huy Quan. Ms. Marvel EP and comic book creator Sanat Amanat and actress Sherry Cola were also honored, by presenters Randall Park and Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Janet Yang.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever screenings
Director Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta and Angela Bassett attended a Washington, D.C., red carpet event on Sunday at the Smithsonian, hosted by Walt Disney Studios, Marvel Entertainment, Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts and the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.
On Tuesday, the cast also took part in a NYC screening, with a party at Peak Restaurant at Edge Hudson Yards. Guests at the NYC screening included Whoopi Goldberg, Gayle King, Queen Latifah, Busta Rhymes, Alan Cumming, Jon Batiste, Padma Lakshmi, Nicole Ari Parker, Amber Ruffin, Sherri Shepherd and Renee Elise Goldsberry.
Thirteen Lives Tastemaker event
Director and producer Ron Howard attended a NYC tastemaker event for Thirteen Lives on Sunday at The Whitby Hotel.
Lena Horne Theatre dedication
The Nederlander Organization unveiled the new Lena Horne Theatre in honor of the iconic entertainer and civil rights activist on Tuesday, with support from Audra McDonald, Chita Rivera, Wendell Pierce and Vanessa Williams. This historic moment marks the first Broadway theatre in history to be named for a Black woman.
Next Exit special screening
Katie Parker, Rahul Kohli, writer-director Mali Elfman and composer Danny Elfman attended a special screening for Next Exit in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
I’m Totally Fine special screening
Jillian Bell, Natalie Morales, Blake Anderson, Kyle Newacheck, director-producer Brandon Dermer and writer Alisha Ketry attended a special screening of their film I’m Totally Fine in L.A. on Wednesday.
Buying Beverly Hills premiere
On Wednesday night Jimmy Kimmel and Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse and Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency hosted the premiere party for Netflix’s new series Buying Beverly Hills. Umansky, the Buying Beverly Hills cast, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Justin Sylvester, Brett Oppenheim and more gathered to celebrate the new show.
Dear Zoe Pittsburgh premiere
Sadie Sink walked the red carpet in Pittsburgh on Wednesday for a screening of her new film Dear Zoe.
Lopez vs Lopez premiere
George and Mayan Lopez debuted their new father-daughter NBC comedy in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Funny Or Die’s 15th Anniversary
On Thursday, Funny Or Die celebrated its 15th anniversary in Hollywood where owner Henry Munoz III, CEO Mike Farrah and CCO Joe Farrell welcomed past, present and future talent at a quinceañera-themed event, complete with Mariachi Band, sparklers and a three-tiered cake. “Weird Al,” Rainn Wilson, Arturo Castro, Pauly Shore, Vanessa Bayer and Dot-Marie Jones were among the attendees.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day