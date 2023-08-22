Serena Williams Gives Birth to Second Child

Serena Williams is now a mother of two.

The tennis superstar and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, announced on Tuesday that they have welcomed their second child, a daughter.

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian,” Ohanian posted on Instagram. “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. Serena Williams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I’ll never forget the moment I introduced Olympia Ohanian to her baby sister.”

The post was accompanied by a quote from the Bible, Isaiah 48:18: “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

Williams also shared the good news herself by posting on TikTok. “Welcome my beautiful angel,” she posted along with a video clip featuring the family of three sitting together before she says she’ll be right back. She returns with baby Adira and gives the newborn a kiss on the head.

In a recent interview with People, Ohanian discussed the anticipation of expanding their family. “We’re not first-time parents anymore. I feel more confident about having a newborn, all of those things that I just had zero confidence about with Olympia because I’d never even been around babies at that point in my life,” he explained. “We’re also obviously taking every precaution and doing everything we can to make sure everything goes smoothly for Serena.”