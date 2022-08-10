John Mayer to Perform at Seth Rogen, Lauren Miller Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity 10th Anniversary Party

Hilarity for Charity — the nonprofit led by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen and dedicated to support for dementia family caregivers, brain health advocacy and education — has big plans for its 10 anniversary.

The organization will take over L.A. event venue Rolling Greens on Mateo on Oct. 1 for a “birthday extravaganza” hosted by the HFC co-founders and featuring an acoustic performance by John Mayer, magic by Justin Willman, music by celebrity DJ Sam Ronson and a performance by Chloe Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies. The program will also feature “food, drinks, throwbacks and exceptional talent.”

“This year’s event is going to be hard to beat,” the couple said in a joint statement. They launched the organization in 2012, inspired to take action after Lauren’s mother, Adele, was diagnosed with the disease at 55 years of age. Over the years, they have hosted a variety of fundraisers, events and comedy specials, many featuring a slew of celebrity supporters and the couple’s famous friends, as a way to raise awareness and much-needed funds in the fight.

“HFC’s mission is as important today as it was 10 years ago, and we are humbled by the support we’ve received from our amazing community,” Rogen and Miller Rogen continued. “Over the past 10 years, we’ve raised over $17 million and provided more than 375,000 hours of respite to family caregivers. We know from personal experience that caring for a loved one with dementia is a grueling 24/7 job. We are honored that HFC can provide comfort, laughs, funds, and resources to caregivers in need.”

They are expecting upwards of 500 guests at the event. The night’s host committee includes Miller Rogen, Rogen, Dan Miller, Raffi Adlan, Matthew Bass, Allison Statter, Rich Statter, Justin Meltzer, Sari Tuschman, Steve Bilchik, Sam Stone, Alanna Thompson, Lily Semel, Kari Lauritzen, Stefanie Paletz, Jonah Garb, Carrie Topeil, Van Robichaux, Jen Zaborowski, Jay Ireland and Tum Cohl.

Sponsors include Home Instead, LaCroix, Biogen, In Memory of Judith Hellman, UTA, GTB Technologies, Lionsgate, Paramount’s Giving Back, Principal LA and the Roddenberry Foundation. Tickets and more information can be found here.