Shannen Doherty Says Her Cancer Has Spread to Her Brain: “My Fear Is Obvious”

Shannen Doherty shared an update on her cancer, saying it has now spread to her brain.

The actress took to her Instagram to further educate people about cancer treatments and diagnoses. She posted a video of herself undergoing chemotherapy for her brain, revealing that her cancer was no longer only in her chest but had moved up her body.

“On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain,” Doherty wrote in the caption. “Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place.”

She continued, “My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress has been candid about her medical journey since she announced in February 2020 that her breast cancer had returned at stage four after years of being in remission.

The following year, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Doherty shared photos of herself during two separate cancer diagnoses — the first one showed her with a nosebleed due to the chemotherapy and, in the second, she was lying in bed, wearing a pair of Cookie Monster pajamas.

“Is it all pretty? NO but it’s truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like,” she captioned the October 2021 post. “I hope I encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to cut thru the fear and face whatever might be in front of you.” She added, “Finding humor helped get me thru what seemed impossible. I hope we all find humor in the impossible.”