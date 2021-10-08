Shannen Doherty Shares “Truthful” Personal Journey in Photos for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
“Is it all pretty? NO but it’s truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like,” she said of the photos.
Related Stories
She went on to say that by posting the photos, she hopes she can encourage others to not only get regular checkups and mammograms but also to “to cut [through] the fear and face whatever might be in front of you.”
She then went on to lightly detail her first and second cancer experiences, beginning in 2015, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. “I had a mastectomy and did chemo and radiation. I had many nose bleeds from the chemo. Not sure if any of you experienced this. I also was beyond tired.”
“I cheered myself up by putting on funny pajamas that my friend Kristy gave me,” she continued, referencing the Sesame Street sleepwear featured in the second photo. “Did they actually cheer me up? Yes!! Lol. I looked ridiculous and in that ridiculousness, I was able to laugh at myself.”
Doherty, who shared last year that she had stage four breast cancer after having previously entered remission in 2017, went on to say that “finding humor helped get me thru what seemed impossible” and that she hopes “we all find humor in the impossible.”
Doherty’s photos follow several recent interviews with the actress about her decision to continue to work while living with stage four cancer. That includes a Thursday appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she spoke about how her diagnosis has resulted in her being written off but finding a new “wealth of emotions” to pull from as an actor.
“People with stage four get written off immediately,” she said. “They get written off by insurance companies, they get written off by doctors, they get written off by your boss — and in truth, I think when you have something like this happen to you, you’re probably an even harder worker than you ever were.”
“For me, as an actor, I now have such a wealth of emotions to dig in and tap into for my acting,” she said.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day