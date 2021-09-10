Shaquille O’Neal Was on Tinder for a Day

Shaquille O’Neal tried Tinder, but it did not go over well.

The Los Angeles Laker icon and NBA analyst dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday to discuss his upcoming charity event for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and, of course, to share some wild Shaq stories.

O’Neal admitted to his pal Kimmel that he tried the Tinder dating app, but it was no slam dunk, so he quickly got rid of it.

“I signed up for Tinder, put in my name, and I tried to make a person meet me. And they didn’t believe it was me,” O’Neal said. “I was like, ‘It’s me, it’s Shaq.’ And she said, ‘Shaq would never be on this.’ So I had to hit delete. I had to delete my account.”

O’Neal also talked about his recent acquisition of Reebok, the company he signed with when he entered the NBA in 1992. O’Neal is part owner of the sporting goods brand along with the Authentic Brands Group.

“We look to bring them back to prosperity,” O’Neal said of the company. He noted that the brand would bring a number of classics, including the Reebok Pump, a ’90s basketball shoe. “A lot of retro Reeboks will come back,” he added.

Watch the entire interview below.