An Unforgettable Evening Gala Sets Sharon Stone as Honoree, Maroon 5 as Headline Performers

The Women’s Cancer Research Fund is finalizing details for its starry fundraiser, An Unforgettable Evening, by setting Sharon Stone as the night’s marquee honoree and booking rockers Maroon 5 to perform. The gala is set for March 16, and it returns to the Four Seasons’ Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills.

Stone, who has attended the event as a guest in years past, will receive a Courage Award for her support of breast cancer research and dedication to raising awareness for the cause. Joining her on the honoree program are Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson and global merchant banker Richard J. Stephenson who will receive the Unsung Hero Award “for their unwavering commitment to fighting cancer and supporting patient-centered treatment and care,” per the org.

Meanwhile, Maroon 5 will take the stage at the end of the night to close out the show with a performance. Per confirmation from the organization, the band is “donating their time” to support the cause, a rare and respectable move on the charity gala circuit. The showing comes ahead of Maroon 5’s Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, which kicks off March 24. Previous An Unforgettable Evening performers include Coldplay, Jonas Brothers, Jason Derulo and more.

Sam Farrar, Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael and James Valentine of Maroon 5 Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Proceeds from the event support the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, a program of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. WCRF was founded by Quinn Ezralow, Marion Laurie, Kelly Chapman Meyer, Jamie Tisch and the late Anne Douglas and Renette Ezralow. WCRF honorary chairs include Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg. Gala chairs include Quinn Ezralow and Jamie Tisch, with co-chairs Wallis Annenberg and Kris Levine, NJ Falk, Tom Ford, Judy and Leonard Lauder, William P. Lauder, Danielle Lauder, Marion Laurie, Chapman Meyer and Steve Tisch.

“We are thrilled to be back in person with An Unforgettable Evening,” offered Jamie Tisch. “This is a cause near and dear to our hearts that raises critical funds for life-saving research. It is always such a special evening, and we look forward to celebrating this year’s incredible honorees Sharon Stone, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, and Richard J Stephenson.”

Stone, who published a New York Times bestselling memoir The Beauty of Living Twice in 2021, has previously been honored with a Nobel Peace Summit Award, a Harvard Humanitarian Award, a Human Rights Campaign Humanitarian Award and an Einstein Spirit of Achievement Award, among other honors.

​​Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson serves as vice chair of Gateway for Cancer Research, a nonprofit organization committed to funding cancer research around the world. Richard J. Stephenson founded Cancer Treatment Centers of America in 1988, with a mission to change the face of cancer care. He guided the esteemed network and its five hospitals across the country for nearly 35 years, before facilitating its acquisition by City of Hope in 2022.

Previous An Unforgettable Evening honorees have included Kate Hudson, Gabrielle Union, Christina Applegate, Renée Zellweger, Courteney Cox, Tom Ford, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Jennifer Hudson, Elton John, Nicole Kidman, Stella McCartney, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sofia Vergara and more.