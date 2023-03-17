Events of the Week: ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods,’ ‘Swarm’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Swarm, Extrapolations and Lucky Hank.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods premiere
Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler and Meagan Good debuted their Shazam! sequel on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Swarm premiere
Janine Nabers and Donald Glover’s new Prime Video series premiered on Tuesday in L.A. with stars Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey, Damson Idris and a special appearance by Billie Eilish.
Extrapolations premiere
The new Apple TV+ climate change series was unveiled on Tuesday in L.A., alongside stars Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Tobey Maguire, Yara Shahidi, Sienna Miller, Eiza González and creator Scott Z. Burns.
Boston Strangler premiere
The cast and filmmakers from 20th Century Studios’ Boston Strangler — including stars Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Chris Cooper and David Dastmalchian; writer/director Matt Ruskin; and producers Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara and Sam Roston — celebrated at the NY premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday.
Lucky Hank premiere
Bob Odenkirk debuted his new AMC show on Wednesday in L.A., with costars Mireille Enos, Sara Amini, Diedrich Bader and Suzanne Crye and co-showrunners Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein. Better Call Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian also came out to support.
John Wick: Chapter 4 special screening
Lionsgate hosted a NY special screening of the latest John Wick film on Wednesday with Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Marko Zaror, director Chad Stahelski and producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.
Moving On premiere
Lily Tomlin and Malcolm McDowell attended the L.A. premiere of their new Roadside Attractions film on Wednesday, though co-star Jane Fonda had to miss the event.
Planned Parenthood Spring Into Action gala
Planned Parenthood of Greater New York hosted its Spring Into Action gala benefit on Monday, honoring Padma Lakshmi and Chrissy Teigen.
Queens Court premiere
On Tuesday, Peacock hosted a premiere event for its newest reality series Queens Court at Knife Modern Mediterranean in Atlanta. Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, Nivea, hosts Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete and executive producer Will Packer were among those in attendance.
The Alliance For Children’s Rights Champions for Children Gala
The Alliance for Children’s Rights hosted its annual Champions for Children gala on Wednesday in Beverly Hills to support its work of providing legal advocacy and services for children and young adults in foster care. Cedric the Entertainer served as host of the event where CBS CEO and president George Cheeks was honored with the 2023 Champions for Children Award and Jennifer Holliday performed.
The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening
On Thursday, The Women’s Cancer Research Fund Gala chairs Quinn Ezralow and Jamie Tisch, co-chairs Kris Levine, NJ Falk, Danielle Lauder, Kelly Chapman Meyer and Steve Tisch welcomed guests to “An Unforgettable Evening” in Beverly Hills, raising over $2 million for the WCRF. Sharon Stone received the 2023 Courage Award, presented by Jamie Tisch, for her support of breast cancer research and dedication to raising awareness for the cause, and the event featured a performance by Maroon 5.
