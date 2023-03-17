Events of the Week: ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods,’ ‘Swarm’ and More

Zachary Levi at the premiere of Warner Bros.' "Shazam! Fury of the Gods' in Los Angeles on Tuesday

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Swarm, Extrapolations and Lucky Hank.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods premiere

Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler and Meagan Good debuted their Shazam! sequel on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Lucy Liu and Zachary Levi Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Faithe Herman, Grace Caroline Currey, Meagan Good, Helen Mirren, Rachel Zegler, Marta Milans and Lucy Liu Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Swarm premiere

Janine Nabers and Donald Glover’s new Prime Video series premiered on Tuesday in L.A. with stars Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey, Damson Idris and a special appearance by Billie Eilish.

Dominique Fishback, Donald Glover, Chloe Bailey, Janine Nabers and Damson Idris on Kopaloff/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Billie Eilish on Kopaloff/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Chloe Bailey and Dominique Fishback Jon Kopaloff/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Extrapolations premiere

The new Apple TV+ climate change series was unveiled on Tuesday in L.A., alongside stars Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Tobey Maguire, Yara Shahidi, Sienna Miller, Eiza González and creator Scott Z. Burns.

Kit Harington and Gemma Chan JC Olivera/GA/2023 Getty Images

Tobey Maguire JC Olivera/GA/2023 Getty Images

Eiza González, Neska Rose, Tara Summers, Tobey Maguire, Joaopaulo Malheiro, Sienna Miller, Maame Yaa Boafo, Kit Harington, Bella Patel Sauer, Gemma Chan, Ben Harper, Yara Shahidi, Indira Varma, Tahar Rahim, Devika Bhise and Heather Graham JC Olivera/GA/2023 Getty Images

Boston Strangler premiere

The cast and filmmakers from 20th Century Studios’ Boston Strangler — including stars Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Chris Cooper and David Dastmalchian; writer/director Matt Ruskin; and producers Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara and Sam Roston — celebrated at the NY premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday.

Carrie Coon and Keira Knightley Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Robert John Burke, Greg Vrotsos, Rory Cochrane, Chris Cooper, Carrie Coon, Keira Knightley, Jon Lindstrom, Peter Gerety and David Dastmalchian Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Lucky Hank premiere

Bob Odenkirk debuted his new AMC show on Wednesday in L.A., with costars Mireille Enos, Sara Amini, Diedrich Bader and Suzanne Crye and co-showrunners Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein. Better Call Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian also came out to support.

Arthur Keng, Jackson Kelly, Aaron Zelman, Oscar Nunez, Diedrich Bader, Mireille Enos, Paul Lieberstein, Shannon DeVido, Suzanne Cryer, Bob Odenkirk, Sara Amini, Cedric Yarbrough and Olivia Scott Welch Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Rhea Seehorn, Bob Odenkirk and Patrick Fabian Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

John Wick: Chapter 4 special screening

Lionsgate hosted a NY special screening of the latest John Wick film on Wednesday with Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Marko Zaror, director Chad Stahelski and producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

Chad Stahelski, Marko Zaror, Keanu Reeves, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson and Ian McShane Marion Curtis /StarPix

Moving On premiere

Lily Tomlin and Malcolm McDowell attended the L.A. premiere of their new Roadside Attractions film on Wednesday, though co-star Jane Fonda had to miss the event.

Malcolm McDowell and Lily Tomlin Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Planned Parenthood Spring Into Action gala

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York hosted its Spring Into Action gala benefit on Monday, honoring Padma Lakshmi and Chrissy Teigen.

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Wendy Stark and Chrissy Teigen Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Queens Court premiere

On Tuesday, Peacock hosted a premiere event for its newest reality series Queens Court at Knife Modern Mediterranean in Atlanta. Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, Nivea, hosts Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete and executive producer Will Packer were among those in attendance.

Evelyn Lozada, Nivea, Will Packer, Tamar Braxton, Holly Robinson Peete Derek White/PEACOCK

The Alliance For Children’s Rights Champions for Children Gala

The Alliance for Children’s Rights hosted its annual Champions for Children gala on Wednesday in Beverly Hills to support its work of providing legal advocacy and services for children and young adults in foster care. Cedric the Entertainer served as host of the event where CBS CEO and president George Cheeks was honored with the 2023 Champions for Children Award and Jennifer Holliday performed.

Pearlena Igbokwe, George Cheeks and Cedric the Entertainer Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Mayor Karen Bess and LL Cool J Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening

On Thursday, The Women’s Cancer Research Fund Gala chairs Quinn Ezralow and Jamie Tisch, co-chairs Kris Levine, NJ Falk, Danielle Lauder, Kelly Chapman Meyer and Steve Tisch welcomed guests to “An Unforgettable Evening” in Beverly Hills, raising over $2 million for the WCRF. Sharon Stone received the 2023 Courage Award, presented by Jamie Tisch, for her support of breast cancer research and dedication to raising awareness for the cause, and the event featured a performance by Maroon 5.

Sharon Stone Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images