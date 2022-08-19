Events of the Week: ‘She-Hulk,’ ‘The Rings of Power’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for She Hulk: Attorney at Law, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Spin Me Round and Look Both Ways.
Ted Lasso FYC event
Apple TV+ hosted another FYC campaign event with some of the Ted Lasso cast on Saturday at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.
Sprung premiere
The cast and creator of Amazon Freevee’s original comedy series Sprung gathered on Sunday for the premiere event hosted at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Creator Greg Garcia, along with stars Martha Plimpton, Garret Dillahunt, Phillip Garcia, Shakira Barrera, James Earl and Clare Gillies were in attendance to celebrate the series’ launch.
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premiere
Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Griffin Matthews walked the green carpet at the She-Hulk launch event in Hollywood on Monday.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere
On Monday, Prime Video hosted a Middle-earth-themed red carpet and premiere screening event in celebration of its new Lord of the Rings series at The Culver Studios. At the afterparty, guests were surprised by a drone show over the event, consisting of images they had seen during the screening of the first two episodes.
Look Both Ways premiere
Netflix debuted new film Look Both Ways, starring Lili Reinhart, David Corenswet and Danny Ramirez, at Los Angeles’ Tudum Theater on Tuesday.
Spin Me Round premiere
Co-writers Jeff Baena and Alison Brie premiered their indie comedy at The London West Hollywood on Wednesday alongside cast members Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon and Fred Armisen.
