Events of the Week: ‘She-Hulk,’ ‘The Rings of Power’ and More

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for She Hulk: Attorney at Law, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Spin Me Round and Look Both Ways.

Ted Lasso FYC event

Apple TV+ hosted another FYC campaign event with some of the Ted Lasso cast on Saturday at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

M.J. Delaney, Sam Richardson, James Lance, Toheeb Jimoh, Sarah Niles, Nick Mohammed and Brett Goldstein Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sprung premiere

The cast and creator of Amazon Freevee’s original comedy series Sprung gathered on Sunday for the premiere event hosted at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Creator Greg Garcia, along with stars Martha Plimpton, Garret Dillahunt, Phillip Garcia, Shakira Barrera, James Earl and Clare Gillies were in attendance to celebrate the series’ launch.

Garret Dillahunt, Phillip Garcia, Shakira Barrera, Greg Garcia, Martha Plimpton, Clare Gillies and James Earl Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premiere

Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Griffin Matthews walked the green carpet at the She-Hulk launch event in Hollywood on Monday.

Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Segarra, Patty Guggenheim and Griffin Matthews Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Disney Studios Content chairman Alan Bergman, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Kat Coiro and Disney Studios Content marketing president Asad Ayaz Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere

On Monday, Prime Video hosted a Middle-earth-themed red carpet and premiere screening event in celebration of its new Lord of the Rings series at The Culver Studios. At the afterparty, guests were surprised by a drone show over the event, consisting of images they had seen during the screening of the first two episodes.

Morfydd Clark Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan, head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke, Lauren Sánchez, and Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Robert Aramayo, Benjamin Walker and Charles Edwards Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Look Both Ways premiere

Netflix debuted new film Look Both Ways, starring Lili Reinhart, David Corenswet and Danny Ramirez, at Los Angeles’ Tudum Theater on Tuesday.

Alyssa Rodrigues, Aisha Dee, Danny Ramirez, Lili Reinhart, Andrea Savage, David Corenswet, Jessica Malanaphy and Bryan Unkeless Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Spin Me Round premiere

Co-writers Jeff Baena and Alison Brie premiered their indie comedy at The London West Hollywood on Wednesday alongside cast members Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon and Fred Armisen.

Alison Brie and Dave Franco Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images