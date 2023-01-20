Events of the Week: ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ ‘You People’ and More

Jennifer Coolidge, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 'Shotgun Wedding' premiere on January 18.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Shotgun Wedding, You People, Poker Face and Truth Be Told.

You People premiere

Director Kenya Barris and stars Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Travis Bennett, Elliott Gould, Molly Gordon and Anthony Anderson walked the red carpet on Tuesday for the L.A. premiere of their Netflix comedy.

Elliot Gould, Sam Jay, Molly Gordon, Nia Long, Travis Bennett, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny, Andrea Savage and Kenya Barris Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Kenya Barris and Nia Long JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Poker Face premiere

Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson debuted their new Peacock mystery-of-the-week series on Tuesday in L.A., alongside costars Benjamin Bratt, Adrien Brody and longtime friend Amy Poehler.

Rian Johnson, Benjamin Bratt, Natasha Lyonne and Janicza Bravo Emma McIntyre/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Kelly Campbell, Adrien Brody and Susan Rovner Emma McIntyre/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kate Berlant x UTA party

UTA hosted a party in NYC on Tuesday for client Kate Berlant’s sold-out one-woman show, Kate. Guests included Ben Platt, Emily Ratajkowski, Tavi Gevinson, Jeremy O. Harris, Ziwe, Eric Andre, Mike Birbiglia, Emma Stone, Cazzie David, Aidy Bryant, Emily Mortimer, Nathan Fielder, St. Vincent, Julio Torres and Atsuko Okatsuka.

Emma Stone and Kate Berlant Courtesy of United Talent Agency/Emilio Madrid

Mike Birbiglia and Ben Platt Courtesy of United Talent Agency/Emilio Madrid

Shotgun Wedding premiere

Amazon Prime Video went to new heights for the premiere of its new action comedy, breaking out a zipline down Hollywood Boulevard for the Wednesday night premiere with stars Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, D’Arcy Carden and Cheech Marin.

Jennifer Lopez Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jason Moore and Josh Duhamel Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Teen Wolf: The Movie premiere

Tyler Posey received some support from Sarah Michelle Gellar at the premiere of his new Paramount+ movie on Wednesday in L.A.

Tyler Posey, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jeff Davis Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Truth Be Told premiere

Apple TV+ hosted the season three premiere of Truth Be Told on Thursday in Los Angeles, with stars Octavia Spencer, Gabrielle Union, Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, and executive producers Reese Witherspoon, Nichelle Tramble Spellman and Lauren Neustadter.

Reese Witherspoon, Gabrielle Union, Octavia Spencer, Lauren Levy Neustadter, Maisha Closson, Nichelle Tramble Spellman and Jenno Topping Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Octavia Spencer Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Wolf Pack premiere

Sarah Michelle Gellar made a rare red carpet appearance with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. on Thursday for the premiere of her new Paramount+ series.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Jeff Davis, Stella Smith, Zack Nelson, John Patrick Jordan, Chloe Rose Roberston, Rodrigo Santoro, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Bella Shepard, Edo van Belkom, Armani Jackson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Chase Liefeld and Rainer Dawn Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

To Leslie screening

To Leslie, starring Andrea Riseborough, had a special screening at the DGA on Jan. 13, with an intro from Rosanna Arquette. Following the film, there was a Q&A with Riseborough, director Michael Morris, Allison Janney, Marc Maron and Andre Royo, moderated by Demi Moore.

Michael Morris, Andrea Riseborough, Marc Maron, Demi Moore and Andre Royo Courtesy of Eric Charbonneau

BAFTA Tea Party

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts hosted the BAFTA Tea Party for the first time in two years on Saturday at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles, with guests including Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Michelle Yeoh and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez and Greg Tarzan Davis Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BAFTA

Ke Huy Quan and Janelle Monáe Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BAFTA

The Music Center Celebration for Jerry Moss

On Saturday, The Music Center presented “Live at The Music Center: Concert Celebrating Jerry Moss, Co-founder of A&M Records.” Hosted by David Foster, the evening honored the legendary record producer for his achievements and contributions as a longtime patron of the performing arts center. Artists including Dionne Warwick, Peter Frampton, Amy Grant and Herb Alpert took the stage with performances of iconic songs produced during Moss’ career.

Herb Alpert and David Foster Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Music Center

Dionne Warwick Araya Doheny/Getty Images for The Music Center

Maybe I Do screening

Fifth Season and Vertical hosted a screening of Maybe I Do in NYC on Tuesday, with stars Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, director Michael Jacobs and producer Vincent Newman.

Vincent Newman, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Michael Jacobs and Richard Gere Matteo Prandoni/BFA

The Smell of Money screening

Kate Mara hosted a screening on Tuesday at the Grove for pork industry documentary The Smell of Money, which she executive produced.

Michelle Cho, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Songs For Tomorrow benefit concert

Angel Conrad and Lance Bass hosted “Songs For Tomorrow,” a benefit concert at HEART WeHo on Wednesday. The special event raised awareness for mental health, inspired by the life of Aaron Carter, who passed away in November. 100 percent of proceeds went to On Our Sleeves, the national movement for childrens’ mental health, with over $150k raised. Performers throughout the night included Nick Carter, Lance Bass, David Archuleta, AJ McLean, O-Town, LFO (Brad Fischetti), Ryan Cabrera, B. Howard and Jeff Timmons.

Lance Bass, AJ McLean, Nick Carter and Ryan Cabrera Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Michael Estrada, Ryan Cabrera, Jeff Timmons, Trevor Penick, B. Howard, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Lance Bass, David Archuleta and Jacob Underwood Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Bling Empire New York celebration

Netflix partnered with Michael Kors to celebrate the launch of Bling Empire New York on Wednesday at NYC’s House of the Red Pearl.

Richard Chang, Vika Abbyaeva, Nam Laks, Blake Abbie, Lynn Ban, Michael Kors, Deborah Hung and Tina Leung Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Remember This screening

Katie Couric moderated a conversation with star David Strathairn on Wednesday in NYC for his new film Remember This.

David Strathairn and Katie Couric Courtesy of Dave Allocca/StarPix

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder premiere

The cast, including star Kayla Pratt, and crew of Disney+’s Proud Family series celebrated its upcoming second season on Thursday in L.A.