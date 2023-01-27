Events of the Week: ‘Shrinking,’ ‘The 1619 Project’ and More

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s 'Shrinking' at Directors Guild Of America on Jan. 26.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Shrinking, The 1619 Project and Freeridge.

Fear premiere

The cast and crew of the psychological horror film walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Saturday.

T.I, Tyler Abron, Ruby Modine, Jessica Allain, Bonnie Morgan, Joseph Sikora, Annie iionzeh and Andrew Bachelor Arnold Turner/Getty Images

Television Academy Foundation’s “The Power of TV: Reshaping Breast Cancer Narratives” event

Departing Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff, Superman & Lois co-executive producer and writer Kristi Korzec, Dickinson creator Alena Smith and breast surgical oncologist Carlie Thompson took part in a conversation on Wednesday about young women being most affected by early onset breast cancer, the inequities in access to risk information and health care, and how television programs can inspire young women to take action for their health.

Kristi Korzec, Krista Vernoff, Alena Smith and Dr. Carlie Thompson Jordan Strauss/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Images

Shrinking premiere

Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence debuted their new Apple TV+ series, which costars Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams and Lukita Maxwell, on Thursday in L.A.

Jason Segel and Bill Lawrence Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Jessica Williams and Brett Goldstein Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Harrison Ford and Lukita Maxwell Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The 1619 Project premiere

Journalist and creator Nikole Hannah-Jones, EP Oprah Winfrey, EP/director Roger Ross Williams and EP/showrunner Shoshana Guy walked the carpet at Thursday night’s Los Angeles premiere of the six-part docuseries.

Tara Duncan, Shoshana Guy, Oprah Winfrey, Nikole Hannah-Jones and Roger Ross Williams Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Jurnee Smollett and Boris Kodjoe Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Freeform president Tara Duncan, Lionsgate Television Group chair and chief creative officer Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer, Nikole Hannah-Jones and Lionsgate Television Group vice chairman Sandra Stern Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu

Freeridge special screening

Netflix hosted a special screening for its new teen comedy on Thursday in L.A. with stars Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Bryana Salaz, Ciara Riley Wilson and Peggy Blow.

Bryana Salaz, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Ciara Riley Wilson and Keyla Monterroso Mejia Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Netflix comedy series manager Allie James, Netflix vp comedy series Tracey Pakosta, Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Netflix vp comedy series Andy Weil Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Visionary Women roundtable event

Visionary Women, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit elevating the status of women and girls, launched its 2023 events season on Wednesday with an evening salon spotlighting female founders. The Brentwood event featured a Q&A with entrepreneurs Candace Nelson (founder of Sprinkles and Pizzana) and Alli Webb (founder of Drybar, Squeeze, and Canopy) moderated by CNBC correspondent Julia Boorstin.