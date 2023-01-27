×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Events of the Week: ‘Shrinking,’ ‘The 1619 Project’ and More

Inside this week's biggest Hollywood premieres, parties and openings.

(L-R) Jason Segel and Harrison Ford attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Shrinking" at Directors Guild Of America on January 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jason Segel and Harrison Ford attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s 'Shrinking' at Directors Guild Of America on Jan. 26. Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Shrinking, The 1619 Project and Freeridge.

Fear premiere

The cast and crew of the psychological horror film walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Saturday.

(L-R) Cast Members T.I, Tyler Abron, Ruby Modine, Jessica Allain, Bonnie Morgan, Joseph Sikora, Annie iionzeh and Andrew Bachelor attend "Fear" World Premiere at Directors Guild Of America on January 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
T.I, Tyler Abron, Ruby Modine, Jessica Allain, Bonnie Morgan, Joseph Sikora, Annie iionzeh and Andrew Bachelor Arnold Turner/Getty Images

Television Academy Foundation’s “The Power of TV: Reshaping Breast Cancer Narratives” event

Related Stories

Harrison Ford at the 'Shrinking' premiere on Jan. 26.
TV

Harrison Ford Talks Taking on Comedy and His Recent Pivot to TV With 'Shrinking'

Brandon Sklenar
TV

'1923' Star Brandon Sklenar on Playing Harrison Ford's Nephew and Auditioning for 'Solo'

Departing Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff, Superman & Lois co-executive producer and writer Kristi Korzec, Dickinson creator Alena Smith and breast surgical oncologist Carlie Thompson took part in a conversation on Wednesday about young women being most affected by early onset breast cancer, the inequities in access to risk information and health care, and how television programs can inspire young women to take action for their health.

The Television Academy Foundation hosted “The Power of TV: Reshaping Breast Cancer Narratives” a discussion panelists Dr. Carlie Thompson, Kristi Korzec, Alena Smith, and Krista Vernoff on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, Calif.
Kristi Korzec, Krista Vernoff, Alena Smith and Dr. Carlie Thompson Jordan Strauss/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Images

Shrinking premiere

Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence debuted their new Apple TV+ series, which costars Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams and Lukita Maxwell, on Thursday in L.A.

Jason Segal (L) and Bill Lawrence pose at the after party for the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Shrinking" at Ceccone's on January 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Jason Segel and Bill Lawrence Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
(L-R) Jessica Williams and Brett Goldstein attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Shrinking" at Directors Guild Of America on January 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jessica Williams and Brett Goldstein Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
Harrison Ford (L) and Lukita Maxwell pose at the after party for the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Shrinking" at Ceccone's on January 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Harrison Ford and Lukita Maxwell Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The 1619 Project premiere

Journalist and creator Nikole Hannah-Jones, EP Oprah Winfrey, EP/director Roger Ross Williams and EP/showrunner Shoshana Guy walked the carpet at Thursday night’s Los Angeles premiere of the six-part docuseries.

(L-R) Tara Duncan, Shoshana Guy, Oprah Winfrey, Nikole Hannah-Jones, and Roger Ross Williams attend the Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere Event for Hulu's "The 1619 Project" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tara Duncan, Shoshana Guy, Oprah Winfrey, Nikole Hannah-Jones and Roger Ross Williams Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
Jurnee Smollett and Boris Kodjoe attend the after party for Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere Event For Hulu's "The 1619 Project" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jurnee Smollett and Boris Kodjoe Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
The red carpet premiere event for Hulu’s “The 1619 Project” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California on January 26, 2023.
Freeform president Tara Duncan, Lionsgate Television Group chair and chief creative officer Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer, Nikole Hannah-Jones and Lionsgate Television Group vice chairman Sandra Stern Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu

Freeridge special screening

Netflix hosted a special screening for its new teen comedy on Thursday in L.A. with stars Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Bryana Salaz, Ciara Riley Wilson and Peggy Blow.

(L-R) Bryana Salaz, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Ciara Riley Wilson, and Keyla Monterroso Mejia attend Netflix's "Freeridge" Season 1 premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on January 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Bryana Salaz, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Ciara Riley Wilson and Keyla Monterroso Mejia Leon Bennett/Getty Images
(L-R) Netflix Comedy Series Manager Allie James, Netflix Vice President - Comedy Series Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria, Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, and Netflix Vice President - Comedy Series Andy Weil attend Netflix's "Freeridge" Season 1 premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on January 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Netflix comedy series manager Allie James, Netflix vp comedy series Tracey Pakosta, Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Netflix vp comedy series Andy Weil Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Visionary Women roundtable event 

Visionary Women, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit elevating the status of women and girls, launched its 2023 events season on Wednesday with an evening salon spotlighting female founders. The Brentwood event featured a Q&A with entrepreneurs Candace Nelson (founder of Sprinkles and Pizzana) and Alli Webb (founder of Drybar, Squeeze, and Canopy) moderated by CNBC correspondent Julia Boorstin.

Julia Boorstin, Candace Nelson and Alli Webb attend the Visionary Women: Female Founders Salon 2023 on January 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Julia Boorstin, Candace Nelson and Alli Webb Araya Doheny/Getty Images

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad