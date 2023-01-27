Events of the Week: ‘Shrinking,’ ‘The 1619 Project’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Shrinking, The 1619 Project and Freeridge.
Fear premiere
The cast and crew of the psychological horror film walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Television Academy Foundation’s “The Power of TV: Reshaping Breast Cancer Narratives” event
Departing Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff, Superman & Lois co-executive producer and writer Kristi Korzec, Dickinson creator Alena Smith and breast surgical oncologist Carlie Thompson took part in a conversation on Wednesday about young women being most affected by early onset breast cancer, the inequities in access to risk information and health care, and how television programs can inspire young women to take action for their health.
Shrinking premiere
Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence debuted their new Apple TV+ series, which costars Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams and Lukita Maxwell, on Thursday in L.A.
The 1619 Project premiere
Journalist and creator Nikole Hannah-Jones, EP Oprah Winfrey, EP/director Roger Ross Williams and EP/showrunner Shoshana Guy walked the carpet at Thursday night’s Los Angeles premiere of the six-part docuseries.
Freeridge special screening
Netflix hosted a special screening for its new teen comedy on Thursday in L.A. with stars Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Bryana Salaz, Ciara Riley Wilson and Peggy Blow.
Visionary Women roundtable event
Visionary Women, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit elevating the status of women and girls, launched its 2023 events season on Wednesday with an evening salon spotlighting female founders. The Brentwood event featured a Q&A with entrepreneurs Candace Nelson (founder of Sprinkles and Pizzana) and Alli Webb (founder of Drybar, Squeeze, and Canopy) moderated by CNBC correspondent Julia Boorstin.
