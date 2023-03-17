Sian Heder on How Winning an Oscar Changed Her Life (But Not Her Car)

A new crop of winners will soon find out how owning an Oscar can change one’s life and career, which is why The Hollywood Reporter asked Siân Heder at the recent Spirit Awards how having one has impacted hers.

Heder, a winner for best adapted screenplay last year for her work on the best picture winner CODA, didn’t miss a beat before coming up with an amusing response. “I wish my house had changed a little bit more. I wish I didn’t drive my crappy Subaru and have to park it with my eyes down in an ashamed way,” she said with a laugh. “But other things have really changed, because as an independent filmmaker, your life is largely built on struggle and fighting to get your projects made. There’s an incredible relief that comes when those doors open and you’re supported in what you want to make and how to have your voice heard. That’s been the biggest change for me, and it’s incredible. But I haven’t bought some big, fancy house in Beverly Hills.”

Heder had official work to do at the Spirit Awards, teaming up with Chloé Zhao to serve as honorary co-chairs for the show that was fronted by comedian Hasan Minhaj. “The reason that is so special for us is because we were both Film Independent fellows, meaning we went through the labs and Film Independent supported our work when we were struggling filmmakers with no money, taking the bus to get to the labs,” she explained. “Film Independent made an investment in us, and now we both ended up at this place in our careers where we can come back and honor and co-host this incredible party.”

Speaking of the part, Heder said she loved many of the movies that were up for awards at the show. “I really love Sarah Polley’s movie, Women Talking, Everything Everywhere All at Once. I loved Tár. I watched a movie called Our Father, The Devil by Ellie Foumbi that was an incredible film. That’s what I love about the Spirit Awards: They honor movies that might not have giant studios behind them, or movies that you won’t see on billboards on Sunset Boulevard. These are worthy films that need to be out in the world and that people need to know about.”

