Events of the Week: ‘Sidney,’ ‘Amsterdam’ and More

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Sidney, Amsterdam, Bros, Reboot and Meet Cute.
A Jazzman’s Blues special screening
After debuting at TIFF, Tyler Perry, Milauna Jackson and Brad Benedict brought their film to Los Angeles for a special screening at Tudum Theater on Sept. 16.
Amsterdam premiere
Writer-director David O. Russell and stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Andrea Riseborough, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Rami Malek, Timothy Olyphant and Robert De Niro, as well as producers Matthew Budman and Anthony Katagas and executive producers Drake and Adel “Future” Nur celebrated the world premiere of Amsterdam at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center on Sunday. Ben Stiller also moderated a Q&A with the cast and filmmakers following the screening.
Don’t Worry Darling NY screening
Director Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll were among the Don’t Worry Darling stars who attended a NYC screening and Q&A on Monday.
Reboot premiere
Steve Levitan premiered his new Hulu series at the Fox lot on Monday, alongside stars Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Rachel Bloom, Paul Reiser, Krista Marie Yu, Judy Greer and Calum Worthy.
Bros premiere
Billy Eichner continued his Bros press tour with co-star Luke Macfarlane and producer Judd Apatow at the New York premiere on Tuesday.
Meet Cute premiere
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco debuted their Peacock rom-com in New York on Tuesday.
NRDC Night of Comedy
Natural Resources Defense Council hosted its annual New York fundraising comedy event, “Night of Comedy”, at Casa Cipriani New York on Tuesday. The evening paid tribute to NRDC honorary trustee and “Night of Comedy” founder Anna Scott Carter and was hosted by Seth Meyers with performances from Mike Birbiglia, Michael Che, Chloe Fineman, Nick Kroll and Hasan Minhaj. Scott Carter and Graydon Carter were joined by David Zaslav and Jim and Penny Coulter as national co-chairs.
Sidney premiere
Apple celebrated the L.A. premiere of the documentary Sidney at The Academy Museum on Wednesday, along with producer Oprah, director Reginald Hudlin and Poitier’s daughters Beverly Poitier-Henderson, Anika Poitier, Pamela Poitier, Sherri Poitier and Sydney Poitier. Additional attendees included Cher, Sheryl Lee Ralph, David Oyelowo, Loretta Devine, Colman Domingo and Dennis Haysbert.
2022 Pioneer Dinner
Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation (WRMPPF) honored producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli as its 2022 Pioneers of the Year. Wilson and Broccoli were presented the award by Daniel Craig and Michelle Yeoh at the Foundation’s Pioneer of the Year dinner on Wednesday, presented by MGM/United Artists Releasing and Amazon Studios, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
Scleroderma Research Foundation’s Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine
In a night of tribute to Bob Saget, on Wednesday longtime friends John Mayer, Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Kimmel and Jeff Ross led a star-studded night of comedy and music for the Scleroderma Research Foundation benefit, which Saget had formerly led for 30 years.
Mercy For Animals Gala
James Cromwell and celebrity chefs Babette Davis and Joanne Molinaro were among those honored at the Mercy For Animals 23rd anniversary gala at L.A.’s Skirball Cultural Center on Sept. 16.
BlueCheck Ukraine Fundraiser
Liev Schreiber’s humanitarian aid initiative BlueCheck Ukraine held a fundraising event on Saturday at UTA Artist Space in Beverly Hills, raising more than $250,000. The event, “Ukraine: Solidarity to Action,” was hosted by UTA and INVNT GROUP and the funds will directly support local Ukrainian NGOs and grassroots organizations providing on-the-ground humanitarian assistance to civilians severely impacted by Russia’s war.
Grameen America’s “Raising Latina Voices”
Jennifer Lopez joined Grameen America’s “Raising Latina Voices” event on Saturday to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month and celebrate her Limitless Labs and Grameen America partnership. Lopez spoke alongside Grameen America president and CEO Andrea Jung to an audience of over 400 Latina entrepreneurs.
Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Paris premiere
Renee Fleming and Kelsey Grammer co-hosted a New York premiere of Fleming’s new film on Sunday, along with guests Vanessa Williams, Anna Chlumsky, F. Murray Abraham, Geneva Carr and Carol Alt.
Oscar Peterson: Black and White special screening
Director Barry Avrich attended a special screening of Hulu’s docu-concert film on Monday in NYC, where acclaimed jazz musicians Joe Sealey and Charles Turner also performed.
Krug Champagne party
Krug Champagne hosted a night of synesthesia on Tuesday with Chloe Flower, Paul Rudd, Questlove, Karen Elson, Dev Hynes and Jeremy O. Harris as they gathered at the Brooklyn Museum to celebrate composer Ryuichi Sakamoto’s musical tribute to the champagne house.
WhatsApp x Giannis Antetokounmpo premiere
On Tuesday, WhatsApp and Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated the premiere ofNaija Odyssey, a four-chapter short film that explores the importance of international connectivity through the lens of the Greek and Nigerian basketball prodigy. Attendees included Ari Lennox, Ego Nwodim, Zuri Reed, Beatrice Domond and Ghetto Gastro.
Willis Wonderland Foundation Night of Wonders
Wednesday marked the inaugural Willis Wonderland Foundation Night of Wonders, supporting the education and advancement of songwriters and multimedia artists — notably those in underserved communities — who will perpetuate the legacy of Hall of Fame songwriter Allee Willis. The event host committee included RuPaul, Lily Tomlin, Luenell, Paul Reubens and Jenifer Lewis.
The Redeem Team special screening
Netflix hosted a special screening for the doc, which follows the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team’s quest for gold at the 2008 Olympics, at Netflix’s Tudum Theater in Hollywood on Thursday. EPs Dwyane Wade and Frank Marshall were in attendance, along with director Jon Weinbach, Dwight Howard and Gabrielle Union.
Reasonable Doubt premiere
The new Hulu series, produced by Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore, premiered at NeueHouse Hollywood on Thursday.
Music in Action Awards Gala
On Thursday, the Black Music Action Coalition hosted its second annual Music in Action Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton to honor artists, executives, businesses, entrepreneurs, activists and companies that have utilized their platforms to effect social change over the past year. Hosted by Coco Jones and Kenny Burns, the evening honored Lil Baby, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Jon “Big Jon” Platt, Kevin Liles, Amazon Music and The Recording Academy.
