Events of the Week: ‘Sidney,’ ‘Amsterdam’ and More

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Sidney, Amsterdam, Bros, Reboot and Meet Cute.

A Jazzman’s Blues special screening

After debuting at TIFF, Tyler Perry, Milauna Jackson and Brad Benedict brought their film to Los Angeles for a special screening at Tudum Theater on Sept. 16.

Tyler Perry, Milauna Jackson and Brad Benedict Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Amsterdam premiere

Writer-director David O. Russell and stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Andrea Riseborough, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Rami Malek, Timothy Olyphant and Robert De Niro, as well as producers Matthew Budman and Anthony Katagas and executive producers Drake and Adel “Future” Nur celebrated the world premiere of Amsterdam at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center on Sunday. Ben Stiller also moderated a Q&A with the cast and filmmakers following the screening.

Andrea Riseborough, Rami Malek, and Margot Robbie Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Christian Bale and Sibi Blažić Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

John David Washington Theo Wargo/Getty Images

David O. Russell and Michael Shannon Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Don’t Worry Darling NY screening

Director Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll were among the Don’t Worry Darling stars who attended a NYC screening and Q&A on Monday.

Harry Styles, Katie Silberman, Sydney Chandler, Douglas Smith, Asif Ali, Kate Berlant, Olivia Wilde, Nick Kroll and Gemma Chan Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Reboot premiere

Steve Levitan premiered his new Hulu series at the Fox lot on Monday, alongside stars Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Rachel Bloom, Paul Reiser, Krista Marie Yu, Judy Greer and Calum Worthy.

Krista Marie Yu, Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom and Calum Worthy JC Olivera/Getty Images

Steven Levitan and Kristina Levitan JC Olivera/Getty Images

Bros premiere

Billy Eichner continued his Bros press tour with co-star Luke Macfarlane and producer Judd Apatow at the New York premiere on Tuesday.

Donna Langley, Judd Apatow, Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane and Jeff Shell Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Debra Messing and Billy Eichner Jason Mendez/WireImage

Meet Cute premiere

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco debuted their Peacock rom-com in New York on Tuesday.

Pete Davidson, Alex Lehmann and Kaley Cuoco Rob Kim/Peacock/Getty Images

NRDC Night of Comedy

Natural Resources Defense Council hosted its annual New York fundraising comedy event, “Night of Comedy”, at Casa Cipriani New York on Tuesday. The evening paid tribute to NRDC honorary trustee and “Night of Comedy” founder Anna Scott Carter and was hosted by Seth Meyers with performances from Mike Birbiglia, Michael Che, Chloe Fineman, Nick Kroll and Hasan Minhaj. Scott Carter and Graydon Carter were joined by David Zaslav and Jim and Penny Coulter as national co-chairs.

Hasan Minhaj, Chloe Fineman, Manish Bapna, Anna Scott Carter, Seth Meyers, David Zaslav, Mike Birbiglia, and Nick Kroll Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sidney premiere

Apple celebrated the L.A. premiere of the documentary Sidney at The Academy Museum on Wednesday, along with producer Oprah, director Reginald Hudlin and Poitier’s daughters Beverly Poitier-Henderson, Anika Poitier, Pamela Poitier, Sherri Poitier and Sydney Poitier. Additional attendees included Cher, Sheryl Lee Ralph, David Oyelowo, Loretta Devine, Colman Domingo and Dennis Haysbert.

Reginald Hudlin, Beverly Poitier-Henderson, Sydney Tamiia Poitier, Oprah Winfrey, Sherri Poitier, Anika Poitier, Pamela Poitier and Derik Murray Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Cher Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

2022 Pioneer Dinner

Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation (WRMPPF) honored producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli as its 2022 Pioneers of the Year. Wilson and Broccoli were presented the award by Daniel Craig and Michelle Yeoh at the Foundation’s Pioneer of the Year dinner on Wednesday, presented by MGM/United Artists Releasing and Amazon Studios, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Daniel Craig, Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson and Michelle Yeoh Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Sam Smith Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Scleroderma Research Foundation’s Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine

In a night of tribute to Bob Saget, on Wednesday longtime friends John Mayer, Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Kimmel and Jeff Ross led a star-studded night of comedy and music for the Scleroderma Research Foundation benefit, which Saget had formerly led for 30 years.

Joel McHale, John Mayer, Jeff Ross, Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Kimmel, Howie Mandel and Kevin Nealon Courtesy of Ben Shmikler/ABImages

Dave Chappelle and Norman Lear Ben Shmikler/ABImage

Mercy For Animals Gala

James Cromwell and celebrity chefs Babette Davis and Joanne Molinaro were among those honored at the Mercy For Animals 23rd anniversary gala at L.A.’s Skirball Cultural Center on Sept. 16.

James Cromwell David Livingston/Getty Images

BlueCheck Ukraine Fundraiser

Liev Schreiber’s humanitarian aid initiative BlueCheck Ukraine held a fundraising event on Saturday at UTA Artist Space in Beverly Hills, raising more than $250,000. The event, “Ukraine: Solidarity to Action,” was hosted by UTA and INVNT GROUP and the funds will directly support local Ukrainian NGOs and grassroots organizations providing on-the-ground humanitarian assistance to civilians severely impacted by Russia’s war.

UTA’s Jeremy Barber, Taylor Neisen, Liev Schreiber, UTA’s Blair Kohan, and David Kohan Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

UTA Co-founder and chairman Jim Berkus and UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Grameen America’s “Raising Latina Voices”

Jennifer Lopez joined Grameen America’s “Raising Latina Voices” event on Saturday to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month and celebrate her Limitless Labs and Grameen America partnership. Lopez spoke alongside Grameen America president and CEO Andrea Jung to an audience of over 400 Latina entrepreneurs.

Grameen America president and CEO Andrea Jung and Jennifer Lopez Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Limitless Labs x Grameen

Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Paris premiere

Renee Fleming and Kelsey Grammer co-hosted a New York premiere of Fleming’s new film on Sunday, along with guests Vanessa Williams, Anna Chlumsky, F. Murray Abraham, Geneva Carr and Carol Alt.

Vanessa Williams, Renée Fleming and Anna Chlumsky Courtesy of Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Oscar Peterson: Black and White special screening

Director Barry Avrich attended a special screening of Hulu’s docu-concert film on Monday in NYC, where acclaimed jazz musicians Joe Sealey and Charles Turner also performed.

Joe Sealy, Barry Avrich and Charles Turner Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Krug Champagne party

Krug Champagne hosted a night of synesthesia on Tuesday with Chloe Flower, Paul Rudd, Questlove, Karen Elson, Dev Hynes and Jeremy O. Harris as they gathered at the Brooklyn Museum to celebrate composer Ryuichi Sakamoto’s musical tribute to the champagne house.

Paul Rudd Courtesy of Krug

WhatsApp x Giannis Antetokounmpo premiere

On Tuesday, WhatsApp and Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated the premiere ofNaija Odyssey, a four-chapter short film that explores the importance of international connectivity through the lens of the Greek and Nigerian basketball prodigy. Attendees included Ari Lennox, Ego Nwodim, Zuri Reed, Beatrice Domond and Ghetto Gastro.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Courtesy of Sansho Scott/ WhatsApp

Willis Wonderland Foundation Night of Wonders

Wednesday marked the inaugural Willis Wonderland Foundation Night of Wonders, supporting the education and advancement of songwriters and multimedia artists — notably those in underserved communities — who will perpetuate the legacy of Hall of Fame songwriter Allee Willis. The event host committee included RuPaul, Lily Tomlin, Luenell, Paul Reubens and Jenifer Lewis.

Rose Abdoo, Christopher McDonald and Kate Flannery David Livingston/Getty Images

Lily Tomlin David Livingston/Getty Images

The Redeem Team special screening

Netflix hosted a special screening for the doc, which follows the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team’s quest for gold at the 2008 Olympics, at Netflix’s Tudum Theater in Hollywood on Thursday. EPs Dwyane Wade and Frank Marshall were in attendance, along with director Jon Weinbach, Dwight Howard and Gabrielle Union.

Lisa Nishimura, Netflix vp of independent content acquisition, Dwyane Wade, Ted Sarandos and Dwight Howard Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Reasonable Doubt premiere

The new Hulu series, produced by Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore, premiered at NeueHouse Hollywood on Thursday.

Sean Patrick Thomas, Michael Ealy, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Thaddeus Mixson, McKinley Freeman and Aderinsola Olabode Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Larry Wilmore Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Music in Action Awards Gala

On Thursday, the Black Music Action Coalition hosted its second annual Music in Action Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton to honor artists, executives, businesses, entrepreneurs, activists and companies that have utilized their platforms to effect social change over the past year. Hosted by Coco Jones and Kenny Burns, the evening honored Lil Baby, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Jon “Big Jon” Platt, Kevin Liles, Amazon Music and The Recording Academy.

Quincy Jones III and Lil Baby Leon Bennett/Getty Images