Simu Liu to Present Award at BoxLunch Gala Honoring Feeding America

Marvel star Simu Liu will be honoring some real-life heroics this month. The actor is partnering with the retailer BoxLunch as an ambassador for the holiday season to raise awareness for hunger in the United States.

As part of the partnership, Liu will present an award to Feeding America on Nov. 9. Attendees at the gala are expected to include John Stamos, Lewis Tan, Xochitl Gomez, Sam Richardson and Mason Gooding Jr., among others.

Liu rose to global fame as the star of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and also has Sony’s Barbie coming up.

His partnership with BoxLunch comes seven years after Hot Topic founded the specialty retailer with the idea that proceeds from sales would go to alleviating hunger. Every $10 spent at BoxLunch provides a meal to a person in need, and the retailer says it has donated more than 150 million meals to Feeding America.

The gala will also recognize several Feeding America partners, including the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County and St. Francis Center Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled and honored to have Simu Liu as the first ever BoxLunch Giving Ambassador. His support for Feeding America and BoxLunch will bring tremendous awareness to the mission of our organizations to end hunger and food insecurity,” said Steve Vranes, CEO of Hot Topic Inc.