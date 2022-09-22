Padma Lakshmi, Patti Smith and Composer Shaina Taub to be Honored at Sing Out for Freedom Benefit

The American Civil Liberties Union and the New York Civil Liberties Union are finalizing details for the 20th annual Sing Out For Freedom benefit concert. Set for Oct. 24, the event will honor host, foodie and New York Times best-selling author Padma Lakshmi, music legend Patti Smith and singer, composer and musician Shaina Taub.

Girls5Eva star Busy Philipps will host the night, designed to shine a light on social injustices and civil rights issues on a program that also features song, spoken word and other performing arts. Additional performers are expected to be announced soon.

Busy Philipps, Patti Smith and Shaina Taub Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Edward Mapplethorpe; Shervin Lainez

Lakshmi said she’s “humbled and honored” to be singled out this year. “I am forever grateful for the work of the ACLU and NYCLU, and while it means so much to be recognized for what I have been able to do, there is still so much more to be done. Together, we can use what we’ve been given to pull other people up.”

“The NYCLU has been my center of gravity as an activist since I moved to New York when I was sixteen, so I am truly humbled to be recognized at Sing Out For Freedom this year,” offered Taub, who will receive the Michael Friedman Freedom Award. “The brilliant Michael was a friend, colleague and hero of mine. His relentless pursuit of the truth in art and politics are the creative gold standard to me, and I know his legacy will continue to inspire generations of civic-minded songwriters and storytellers.”

This year’s installment of Sing Out for Freedom will look back at the past 20 years of work done by the ACLU and NYCLU while also looking ahead. “In the wake of nationwide attacks on abortion access and gender-affirming care, the New York Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU must shore up our defenses so we can continue our critical fight for the civil liberties and rights of people across the state,” said Donna Lieberman, executive director of the NYCLU.

Sing Out For Freedom was co-founded by Liana Stampur and Erich Bergen along with NYCLU’s Lieberman. Proceeds benefit the work of the NYCLU and the ACLU to promote and protect civil rights and liberties in New York and across the country. The concert is being produced by 6W Entertainment, with direction by Bergen and musical direction by Michael J. Moritz Jr. Ticketing information can be found here.