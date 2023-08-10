Sasheer Zamata’s Stand-Up Special Screening Featured Tarot Readings, Aura Photographs and Period Cups

Sasheer Zamata and Bob the Drag Queen pose at the premiere and party to celebrate her one-hour special 'The First Woman' at Tenants of the Trees in Silverlake on Aug. 1, 2023.

With an August 1 full moon shining down on Silverlake haunt Tenants of the Trees, Sasheer Zamata took the microphone and offered a brief introduction of the night’s main event.

“This is the first stand-up special I’ve ever had, the first one I’ve produced and I’m just very excited for y’all to see it,” the Saturday Night Live alum said minutes before screening her one-hour special, The First Woman. “If you like it, tell your friends, your family, your enemies, anyone who owes you money.”

Judging by the response from the crowd — among the notable names were Topher Grace, Bob the Drag Queen, Blake Anderson, London Hughes and Punam Patel — there will be a lot of chatter about the special, which will be released for purchase via 800 Pound Gorilla on Aug. 15 before a YouTube debut on Aug. 29.

Taped at Washington D.C.’s Union Stage, The First Woman finds the performer cracking jokes on dating woes, masturbation, menstruation, equality and even Amelia Earhart. The crowd also seemed to love the bash’s full moon inspired accoutrements: tarot card readings by She She O’Donnell and Amanda Shechtman and the very in demand Aura readings by Aura Photo Pros. Sips were provided by Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, tacos courtesy of the Lime Truck, and speaking of menstruation, guests went home with Saalt period cups as a call back to a chunk of Zamata’s special about periods and her desire for women to be more open about their bodies.

The ingredients played nicely into what’s on deck for Zamata as she’s wrapped a role in Agatha: Coven of Chaos opposite Kathryn Hahn. As for the special, Zamata says it “feels like a very appropriate representation of who I am today.”

Sasheer Zamata, Blake Anderson and guest. Lindsey Byrnes

Sasheer Zamata and guests. Lindsey Byrnes

