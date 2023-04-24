×
Sofia Richie Marries Elliot Grainge in France

“I’m so excited to be married, just because I’m marrying Elliot," Lionel Richie's daughter told Vogue.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge have officially tied the knot.

The daughter of music icon Lionel Richie married the music executive in an extravagant ceremony at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France over the weekend.

A few weeks before her wedding, Vogue reported that Richie visited the Chanel haute couture salons for a final fitting. According to the fashion magazine, she worked with Chanel creative director Virginie Viard on her custom wedding dress, as well as on two other Chanel dresses for her wedding weekend, including rehearsal dinner and after party looks. The media personality and model called the custom dresses “a larger-than-life dream,” and “like a fairy tale.”

“I really think Elliot is going to love it. He’s honestly my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything that I wear,” she told Vogue. “I’m so excited to be married, just because I’m marrying Elliot. I know that sounds so cheesy … he’s the man of my dreams.”

@sofiarichiegrainge

🤍

♬ original sound – Sofia Richie Grainge

Days leading up to her big day, Richie also made her official debut on TikTok, posting a series of videos showing her getting ready for her wedding festivities. On Sunday, she shared a clip after the ceremony of her tossing flowers behind her to friends and loved ones.

Her sister, Nicole Richie, expressed her love for the bride on social media, writing, “I love you more than anything,” with a behind-the-scenes photo of her holding the train of Sofia’s wedding dress.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Richie’s rep for comment.

