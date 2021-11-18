Soho House to Open Hotel in West Hollywood in Early 2022 (Exclusive)

When Soho House opened in West Hollywood back in 2010, the private members club was an immediate hit, with its inviting garden restaurant and stunning views of the city perched atop 9200 Sunset.

What the WeHo location does not have, though, is hotel rooms, an amenity that is on offer at Soho House’s clubs in such cities as London, New York and Miami (and at 2-year-old Soho Warehouse in DTLA).

“Our members have always asked for a place to stay with us while they’re here,” says Soho House founder Nick Jones, who is also CEO of parent company Membership Collective Group.

Starting in early 2022, they’ll have that option — at least nearby — when Soho House opens a Little House hotel in the former Palihouse building in West Hollywood at 8465 Holloway Drive.

“Little House is close to the West Hollywood club, but it has an intimate, cozy feel,” Jones tells THR exclusively. “There are 34 bedrooms to stay overnight, club spaces, a rooftop with views over the city, and House Studio [content creation space] for members to connect and create with each other.” The space will also include a restaurant.

Rendering of the rooftop deck. Courtesy of Brand

“The design of the House is inspired by the building’s architecture, the neighborhood and the diversity of our members in WeHo,” adds Jones. “Each bedroom borrows colors from Los Angeles’ unique color palette and looks out onto the light-filled courtyard.” The building that will house the hotel was bought in early 2020 for $24.9 million by Ron Burkle’s Yucaipa Companies, a private investment firm. Yucaipa has owned a majority stake in Soho House since 2012.

The hotel would mark Soho House’s fifth property in L.A. In addition to its WeHo and DTLA clubs, it also has the Little Beach House Malibu and its Soho Works co-working space on the Sunset Strip, which it launched in 2020.

Soho House’s expansion in L.A. comes after its parent company went public earlier this year, raising $420 million in a July IPO. In addition to its clubs and hotels, the hospitality empire is also opening home boutiques that sell its 5-year-old furniture and accessories line, which mirrors the look of its properties. Its first Soho Home Studio retail store opened in London’s Chelsea neighborhood in September, and another will debut in NYC’s Meatpacking District on Nov. 19.

Guest bedroom, overseen by Soho House’s in-house design team. Courtesy of Brand

This story first appeared in the Nov. 17 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.