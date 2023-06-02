Events of the Week: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,’ ‘The Crowded Room,’ ATX and More

Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Shameik Moore, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Hailee Steinfeld and Jake Johnson at the world premiere of Columbia Pictures’ and Sony Pictures Animations’ 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' at the Regency Village Theatre on May 30.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Crowded Room, ATX TV Festival and Never Have I Ever.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere

Returning stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Vélez joined newcomers Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya and Jason Schwartzman at the Los Angeles premiere of the Spider-Verse sequel on Tuesday night, alongside writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Shea Whigham, Danielle Perez, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Issa Rae, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Daniel Kaluuya, Jake Johnson, Daniel Pemberton, Rachel Dratch and Christina Steinberg Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Chris Miller, Justin K. Thompson, Kemp Powers, Joaquim Dos Santos and Phil Lord Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya and Tom Rothman Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Cruel Summer premiere

Executive producer Jessica Biel debuted season two of her Freeform series alongside new cast members Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada, Sean Blakemore, Braeden De La Garza and Paul Adelstein in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Bill Purple, Michelle Purple, Nile Bullock, Tedra Rogers, Lisa Yamada, Sadie Stanley, Jessica Biel, Lexi Underwood, Braeden De La Garza, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland and Sean Blakemore David Livingston/Getty Images

Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell David Livingston/Getty Images

Shooting Stars premiere

LeBron James posed alongside his onscreen counterpart Marquis “Mookie” Cook at Wednesday’s L.A. premiere of Shooting Stars, which portrays James’ origin story and rise to NBA superstar.

LeBron James and Marquis “Mookie” Cook Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Caleb McLaughlin Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Diablo IV launch

Blizzard Entertainment rolled out the blood red carpet on Wednesday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of the highly anticipated game Diablo IV, with guests Offset, David Harbour, Tinashe and a performance by Zedd.

David Harbour Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Zedd Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The Crowded Room premiere

Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum walked the carpet in NYC on Thursday in support of their new Apple TV+ thriller.

Amanda Seyfried, Tom Holland and Emmy Rossum Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Tom Holland ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Never Have I Ever premiere

Netflix hosted the fourth and final season premiere for Never Have I Ever in Los Angeles on Thursday with stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, Benjamin Norris and Niecy Nash-Betts.

Niecy Nash-Betts, Ramona Young, Poorna Jagannathan, Jack Seavor McDonald, Darren Barnet, Adam Shapiro, Royal Patel, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Benjamin Norris, Jaren Lewison, Lee Rodriguez, Michael Cimino, Richa Moorjani, Ivan Hernandez and Ranjita Chakravarty Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Jaren Lewison, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Darren Barnet Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Based on a True Story premiere

Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana and Liana Liberato attended the Los Angeles premiere of their new Peacock series on Thursday.

Alexander Buono, Chris Messina, Kaley Cuoco, Tom Bateman, Liana Liberato and Priscilla Quintana Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Chris Messina and Kaley Cuoco Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

ATX Fest opening night party

ATX TV Festival kicked off in Austin on Thursday with an opening night celebration attended by Timothy Olyphant, James Lafferty, Stephen Colletti and Christy Carlson Romano.

Timothy Olyphant and Vivian Olyphant Courtesy of ATX TV Festival

Christy Carlson Romano Courtesy of ATX TV Festival

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die FYC

On May 26, Netflix hosted a Last Kingdom FYC event for closing night of the FYSEE Space at RED Studios in Hollywood, with EP and actor Alexander Dreymon.

Alexander Dreymon Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Wealthflix’s Celebrity Entrepreneur Conference

The first Celebrity Entrepreneur Conference, presented by WealthFlix, took place in L.A. on May 26, where Magic Johnson, Daymond John, Baron Davis, Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Sprinkles Cupcakes founder Candace Nelson gave attendees insight into their investing secrets, the journey to becoming successful entrepreneurs, their failures and the lessons they have learned along the way.

Daymond John, Magic Johnson and Wealthflix co-founder Duquan Brown Courtesy of Wealthflix

Paramount Global Content Distribution screenings

Paramount Global Content Distribution hosted a L.A. screenings event on the Paramount lot with over 800 buyers in attendance. New series including Elsbeth, Matlock, Poppa’s House, Dinner with the Parents, The Turkish Detective, Gold Diggers and Three Women were showcased, along with some of the famous faces from current and new Paramount and Republic Pictures programming.

Jonathan Greenberg (EVP, Television Licensing Regional Sales, North Asia), María Sanchez (SVP, TV Licensing, Latin America), Matthew Downer (SVP, Regional TV Licensing), Lisa Kramer (President, International TV Licensing, Paramount Global Content Distribution), Dan Cohen (Chief Content Licensing Officer, Paramount and President, Republic Pictures), Nicole Sinclair (SVP, Regional TV Licensing), Doug Smith (SVP, Streaming & Content Licensing), Bernhard Schwab (SVP, Regional TV Licensing) Bill Inoshita/Paramount Global Content Distribution

Sesame Workshop benefit

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street, held its 20th annual benefit on Wednesday, hosted by CNN’s Erica Hill with musical performances by Renée Elise Goldsberry and the Sesame Street Muppets and a special guest appearance by John Oliver.

Erica Hill and John Oliver Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

LALIFF With Love screening

On Thursday, With Love screened episode one of its second season at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival, alongside cast Emeraude Toubia, Isis King, Vincent Rodriguez III, Desmond Chiam, Todd Grinnell, Constance Marie, Benito Martinez, Renée Victor, Pepe Serna and W. Tre Davis.

Pepe Serna, Renee Victor, Todd Grinnell, Isis King, Vincent Rodriguez III, Emeraude Toubia, Desmond Chiam, Constance Marie and Benito Martinez Steven Simione/Getty Images

Searching For Soul Food dinner

On Thursday, Onyx Collective hosted an intimate dinner for the brand’s inaugural food and travel series Searching For Soul Food at Casita Hollywood in Los Angeles. Host and EP Alisa Reynolds and EPs Melina Matsoukas, Ali Brown, Mike Rosen and Khaliah Neal gathered to celebrate the launch.

Mike Rosen, Khaliah Neal, Onyx Collective vp unscripted Jihan Robinson, Alisa Reynolds, Onyx Collective president Tara Duncan, Ali Brown and Melina Matsoukas Rachel Luna/PictureGroup

The Cameron Boyce Foundation gala

Yara Shahidi was honored with the Youth Empowerment Award at the Cameron Boyce Foundation’s second annual gala on Thursday night, alongside Boyce’s family. Dove Cameron, Adam Sandler, Sofia Carson, Kenny Ortega, Debby Ryan, Peyton List, Jackson White, Calum Worthy and Nolan Gould were also among those in attendance.

Libby Boyce, Victor Boyce and Yara Shahidi Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Casa Panerai opening

The Italian watchmaker Panerai celebrated the opening of its first flagship store in the United States, Casa Panerai, in New York on Thursday. Sharing the spotlight with Panerai CEO Jean-Marc Pontroué was Chris Pratt, a long-standing admirer of the brand and special guest of the evening.

Chris Pratt and Jean-Marc Pontroue Max Lakner/BFA.com

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative Pride Celebration

On Thursday, The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, the official and only charitable giving organization of The Stonewall Inn, hosted its annual Pride kick-off celebration at the historic bar in NYC with performances by queer indie-pop trio MUNA, recording artist Mariahlynn and drag queen Ariel Versace.

Josette Maskin, Katie Gavin and Naomi McPherson of MUNA Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Ariel Versace Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

“The Mars Bar” Experience

On Thursday, FOX opened its exclusive “The Mars Bar” Experience at the Scum and Villainy Cantina in Hollywood to celebrate the release of its new unscripted competition series Stars on Mars. Attendees on opening night included cast members, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Tallulah Willis and Tinashe.