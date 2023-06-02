Events of the Week: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,’ ‘The Crowded Room,’ ATX and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Crowded Room, ATX TV Festival and Never Have I Ever.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere
Returning stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Vélez joined newcomers Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya and Jason Schwartzman at the Los Angeles premiere of the Spider-Verse sequel on Tuesday night, alongside writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller.
Cruel Summer premiere
Executive producer Jessica Biel debuted season two of her Freeform series alongside new cast members Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada, Sean Blakemore, Braeden De La Garza and Paul Adelstein in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Shooting Stars premiere
LeBron James posed alongside his onscreen counterpart Marquis “Mookie” Cook at Wednesday’s L.A. premiere of Shooting Stars, which portrays James’ origin story and rise to NBA superstar.
Diablo IV launch
Blizzard Entertainment rolled out the blood red carpet on Wednesday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of the highly anticipated game Diablo IV, with guests Offset, David Harbour, Tinashe and a performance by Zedd.
The Crowded Room premiere
Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum walked the carpet in NYC on Thursday in support of their new Apple TV+ thriller.
Never Have I Ever premiere
Netflix hosted the fourth and final season premiere for Never Have I Ever in Los Angeles on Thursday with stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, Benjamin Norris and Niecy Nash-Betts.
Based on a True Story premiere
Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana and Liana Liberato attended the Los Angeles premiere of their new Peacock series on Thursday.
ATX Fest opening night party
ATX TV Festival kicked off in Austin on Thursday with an opening night celebration attended by Timothy Olyphant, James Lafferty, Stephen Colletti and Christy Carlson Romano.
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die FYC
On May 26, Netflix hosted a Last Kingdom FYC event for closing night of the FYSEE Space at RED Studios in Hollywood, with EP and actor Alexander Dreymon.
Wealthflix’s Celebrity Entrepreneur Conference
The first Celebrity Entrepreneur Conference, presented by WealthFlix, took place in L.A. on May 26, where Magic Johnson, Daymond John, Baron Davis, Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Sprinkles Cupcakes founder Candace Nelson gave attendees insight into their investing secrets, the journey to becoming successful entrepreneurs, their failures and the lessons they have learned along the way.
Paramount Global Content Distribution screenings
Paramount Global Content Distribution hosted a L.A. screenings event on the Paramount lot with over 800 buyers in attendance. New series including Elsbeth, Matlock, Poppa’s House, Dinner with the Parents, The Turkish Detective, Gold Diggers and Three Women were showcased, along with some of the famous faces from current and new Paramount and Republic Pictures programming.
Sesame Workshop benefit
Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street, held its 20th annual benefit on Wednesday, hosted by CNN’s Erica Hill with musical performances by Renée Elise Goldsberry and the Sesame Street Muppets and a special guest appearance by John Oliver.
LALIFF With Love screening
On Thursday, With Love screened episode one of its second season at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival, alongside cast Emeraude Toubia, Isis King, Vincent Rodriguez III, Desmond Chiam, Todd Grinnell, Constance Marie, Benito Martinez, Renée Victor, Pepe Serna and W. Tre Davis.
Searching For Soul Food dinner
On Thursday, Onyx Collective hosted an intimate dinner for the brand’s inaugural food and travel series Searching For Soul Food at Casita Hollywood in Los Angeles. Host and EP Alisa Reynolds and EPs Melina Matsoukas, Ali Brown, Mike Rosen and Khaliah Neal gathered to celebrate the launch.
The Cameron Boyce Foundation gala
Yara Shahidi was honored with the Youth Empowerment Award at the Cameron Boyce Foundation’s second annual gala on Thursday night, alongside Boyce’s family. Dove Cameron, Adam Sandler, Sofia Carson, Kenny Ortega, Debby Ryan, Peyton List, Jackson White, Calum Worthy and Nolan Gould were also among those in attendance.
Casa Panerai opening
The Italian watchmaker Panerai celebrated the opening of its first flagship store in the United States, Casa Panerai, in New York on Thursday. Sharing the spotlight with Panerai CEO Jean-Marc Pontroué was Chris Pratt, a long-standing admirer of the brand and special guest of the evening.
The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative Pride Celebration
On Thursday, The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, the official and only charitable giving organization of The Stonewall Inn, hosted its annual Pride kick-off celebration at the historic bar in NYC with performances by queer indie-pop trio MUNA, recording artist Mariahlynn and drag queen Ariel Versace.
“The Mars Bar” Experience
On Thursday, FOX opened its exclusive “The Mars Bar” Experience at the Scum and Villainy Cantina in Hollywood to celebrate the release of its new unscripted competition series Stars on Mars. Attendees on opening night included cast members, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Tallulah Willis and Tinashe.
