Events of the Week: ‘Spirited,’ ’Fleishman Is in Trouble’ and More

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell attend Apple's 'Spirited' New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on Nov. 7.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Spirited, Fleishman Is in Trouble, The English and The Handmaid’s Tale finale.

Spirited premiere

Apple celebrated the global premiere of Spirited in New York on Monday, with stars Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Tracy Morgan, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, Loren Woods, Marlow Barkley, Aimee Carrero, Andrea Anders and Jen Tullock. Filmmakers in attendance included director, writer and producer Sean Anders; producers George Dewey, John Morris, Jessica Elbaum and David Koplan executive producer Diana Pokorny; and composers and EPs Justin Paul and Benj Pasek.

Aimee Carrero, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page and Sean Anders Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Rob Kim/WireImage

Fleishman Is in Trouble premiere

Stars Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, Lizzy Caplan, Adam Brody, Meara Mahoney Gross and Maxim Swinton debuted their new FX series on Monday in NYC.

Jonnie Davis, Lizzy Caplan, Adam Brody, Claire Danes, Jesse Eisenberg and Taffy Brodesser-Akner Noam Galai/Getty Images

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Noam Galai/Getty Images

The Handmaid’s Tale finale event

The cast and crew behind the hit Hulu series celebrated its fifth and final season on Monday at the Academy Museum.

Warren Littlefield, Sam Jaeger, Yvonne Strahovski, Ever Carradine, Elisabeth Moss, O-T Fagbenle, Bruce Miller, Max Minghella and Mckenna Grace Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Stand Up For Heroes

Stand Up For Heroes returned for its 16th annual event in NYC on Monday, honoring veterans and their families. The night featured performances by comedians and musicians including Amber Iman, The Lumineers, Hasan Minhaj, Jeff Ross, Iliza Shlesinger, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Stewart.

Jon Stewart, Brandon Leake and Jeff Ross Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The English premiere

Emily Blunt, along with costar Chaske Spencer and writer-director Hugo Black, debuted her new limited series Western on Wednesday in NYC.

Chaske Spencer, Hugo Blick and Emily Blunt Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Prime Video

Emily Blunt and Jen Salke Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Prime Video

Tulsa King premiere

Sylvester Stallone debuted his new Paramount+ series in NYC on Wednesday, alongside costars Andrea Savage, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

Tatiana Zappardino, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Dana Delany, Max Casella, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, Annabella Sciorra, Sylvester Stallone and Jay Will Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Slumberland premiere

Netflix hosted the world premiere of Slumberland at AMC Century City in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Director and producer Francis Lawrence was in attendance, joined by stars Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia and India de Beaufort.

Michael Handelman, Jenno Topping, Peter Chernin, David Ready, Chris O’Dowd, Weruche Opia, Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Francis Lawrence, India de Beaufort, Kyle Chandler, Netflix original studio film vp Kira Goldberg, Netflix original studio film vp Ori Marmur, Netflix original studio film manager Ben Lusthaus and David Guion Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Mythic Quest premiere

Apple celebrated the season three premiere of Mythic Quest at The Linwood Dunn Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday with creators Rob McElhenney and Megan Ganz, as well as David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Jessie Ennis, Imani Hakim, Naomi Ekperigin, Ashly Burch, Joe Manganiello, Judah Prehn and Isla Rose Hall.

Megan Ganz, Jessie Ennis, Ashly Burch, Charlotte Nicdao, Rob McElhenney, Imani Hakim, Danny Pudi, Naomi Ekperigin and David Hornsby Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joe Manganiello, Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jane Fonda’s 85th birthday benefit

Atlanta-based statewide teen pregnancy prevention and adolescent health organization, GCAPP (Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential), founded by Jane Fonda in 1995, celebrated her 85th birthday and 27 years of impact with a fundraiser in Georgia on Thursday that raised over $1 million. Celebrity guests including Gladys Knight, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Heather McMahan, Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, Tyler Perry, Catherine Keener and Emily Saliers came together at the historic Pink Castle to honor Fonda’s impact on young people.

Heather McMahan and Jane Fonda Moses Robinson/Getty Images

Tyler Perry and Jane Fonda Moses Robinson/Getty Images

Sex Lives of College Girls season two celebration

HBO Max kicked off the upcoming season two of Sex Lives of College Girls on Thursday with a homecoming event in Los Angeles. The evening featured appearances by the show’s cast and crew, including Mindy Kaling, Justin Noble, Pauline Chalamet, Renee Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Lolo Spencer, and Chris Meyer, as well as party games and a performance by Joyce Wrice.

Mindy Kaling Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for HBO Max

Alyah Chanelle Scott and Renee Rapp Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for HBO Max

Pauline Chalamet Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for HBO Max

The Goldwyn House Grand Opening + Cultured 10 Year Anniversary

On Nov. 3, The Future Perfect founder David Alhadeff and Cultured founder Sarah Harrelson jointly celebrated the grand opening of The Future Perfect’s new Los Angeles outpost, the Goldwyn House, as well as the 10 year anniversary of Cultured. Guests included Nick Kroll, Logan Lerman, Ashley Benson, Natalie Morales, Ron Finley and Taylour Page.

Natalie Morales Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

AFI Fest

The annual Los Angeles film fest, which ran Nov. 2 to Nov. 6 at the TCL Chinese Theatre, featured a star-studded lineup of screenings and red carpets including She Said, Pinocchio, The Son, Bones and All and The Fabelmans.

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Dede Gardner, Jodi Kantor, Patricia Clarkson, Carey Mulligan, Maria Schrader and Megan Twohey at the ‘She Said’ screening on Nov. 4. Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Michael Barker, Ben Smithard, Laura Dern, Florian Zeller, Vanessa Kirby, Iain Canning and Tom Bernard attend ‘The Son’ premiere on Nov. 5. Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino, Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg and David Kajganich attend the ‘Bones And All’ special screening on Nov. 5. Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Alexandre Desplat, Christoph Waltz, Gregory Mann, Finn Wolfhard, Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson attend the ‘Pinocchio’ premiere on Nov. 5. Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Paul Dano, Mateo Zoryna Francis-DeFord, Michelle Williams, Gabriel LaBelle, Seth Rogen, Steven Spielberg and Chloe East at ‘The Fabelmans’ premiere on Nov. 6. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television

The Critics Choice Association presented the inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema and Television on Nov. 4 at the Fairmont Century Plaza. Honorees included Park Chan-wook (Director Award for Film), Zoë Chao (Actress Award for Television), Frank Chi (Documentary Short Award), John Cho (Actor Award for Film), Auli’i Cravalho (Rising Star Award for Film presented by IMDbPro), James Hong (Icon Award), Soo Hugh (Showrunner Award), Li Jun Li (Breakthrough Actress Award for Film), Karyn Kusama (Trailblazer Award), Hasan Minhaj (Comedy Award), Domee Shi (Animated Film Award), David Siev (Social Justice Award), Élodie Yung (Breakthrough Actress Award for Television) and the cast of Ms. Marvel including Yasmeen Fletcher, Mohan Kapur, Rish Shah, and Iman Vellani (Ensemble Award for Television). A portion of the proceeds from the event were donated to CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment) to assist with funding a Film Production Grant for one rising filmmaker.

Kal Penn and John Cho Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Hasan Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam Kevin Winter/Getty Images

James Hong and Ke Huy Quan Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Chanel Cruise 2022/2013 Collection

On Friday, Chanel unveiled its Cruise 2022/23 Collection in Miami with attendees including Pharrell, Lori Harvey, Ella Balinska and Lily Rose-Depp.

Lori Harvey, Arden Cho, and Ella Balinska Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

Lily Rose-Depp Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards

Hamilton watches and Los Angeles Confidential magazine held their 12th Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards on Sunday at the Avalon Hollywood, hosted by comedian Fortune Feimster. Honorees included Rian Johnson, Luca Guadagnino, and Viola Davis, with presenters Laura Dern, Carey Mulligan, Jordan Peele, Paul Dano, Kathryn Hahn, Thuso Mbedu, Jay Ellis and Taylor Russell.

Julius Tennon, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Cathy Schulman, Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Jordan Peele Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Rian Johnson and Kathryn Hahn Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

The Santa Clauses premiere

Tim Allen unveiled his fourth return to the Santa suit with the premiere of Disney+ series The Santa Clauses on Sunday at the Disney Studios lot.

Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Transformers: Earthspark premiere

Paramount+ hosted a premiere party for its new Transformers series on Saturday at the Paramount lot.

Jon Jon Briones, Zeno Robinson, Cissy Jones, Dale Malinowski, Zion Broadnax, Ant Ward, Danny Pudi, Sydney Mikayla, Kathreen Khavari, Benni Latham, Martha Marion, Sean Kenin Reyes, Nicole Dubuc and Michael T. Downey Anna Webber/Getty Images

Party on the Pier

UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital’s Party on the Pier returned to the Santa Monica Pier on Sunday with guests Jenna Dewan, Crystal Minkoff, AnnaLynne McCord, Christine Chiu and Kate Flannery.

Rachel McCord and AnnaLynne McCord Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Play-Doh Squished premiere

Sarah Hyland, host and executive producer of Amazon FreeVee’s Play-Doh Squished, led a premiere event full of fanfare and family fun Sunday at the Century City Atrium in Los Angeles.

Sarah Hyland and Play-Doh expert Jason Loik Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Netflix Playlist

“Playlist: A Netflix Film and Series Music Showcase” took place on Monday at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles. The event included a panel with music supervisors Alexandra Patsavas (Bridgerton / Queen Charlotte), Steven Gizicki (Pinocchio), George Drakoulius (White Noise) and Jen Malone (Wednesday). Also featured was the premiere of the music video for Ruth B’s original song “Paper Airplanes” from Tyler Perry’s A Jazzman’s Blues. The evening concluded with live orchestral performances of score selections from White Noise (conducted by Danny Elfman), Bardo, Glass Onion, and Pinocchio (conducted by Alexandre Desplat), and a presentation of LCD Soundsystem’s original song “new body rhumba” from White Noise.

George Drakoulius, Alexandra Patsavas, Anthony D’Alessandro, Steven Gizicki and Jen Malone Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Danny Elfman and Alexandre Desplat Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Christmas with You special screening

Freddie Prinze Jr., Aimee Garcia, Deja Monique Cruz, Zenzi Williams and Lawrence J. Hughes attended a special Los Angeles screening of their new Netflix Christmas movie on Tuesday.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Netflix’s WednesGay

The streamer celebrated its upcoming series Wednesday with an ‘WednesGay’ event hosted by MOST at Los Globos in Los Angeles highlighting the best, spookiest drag queens transforming into their best WednesGay looks. The evening included performances by Violet Chachki, Gottmik, Crystal Methyd, and Mo Heart, hosted by Ts Madison.

Ts Madison and Gottmik Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

Violet Chachki Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

CARE Impact Awards

On Wednesday, CARE, the humanitarian organization dedicated to saving lives, defeating poverty, and achieving social justice by empowering women and girls, celebrated the fifth annual CARE Impact Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. Hosted by Cheryl Wills and with a musical performance by Angélique Kidjo, the evening honored individuals dedicated to the pursuit of bold ideas and the determination of the human spirit, including Tory Burch and Christy Turlington Burns.

Michelle Nunn, Chang K. Park, Elsie Kanza, Margaret Hamburg, Tory Burch, Christy Turlington Burns and Cheryl Wills Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

NY Public Radio Gala

Samantha Bee hosted the New York gala on Wednesday, which honored host and managing editor of WNYC’s On the Media Brooke Gladstone, a pioneering female voice in public radio who inaugurated NPR’s first-ever media beat, earning it two Peabody Awards.

Brooke Gladstone and Samantha Bee Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Falling for Christmas screening

Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet attended a fan screening of their new Netflix film in New York on Wednesday.

Chord Overstreet and Lindsay Lohan Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

BoxLunch Gala

On Wednesday, the first-ever BoxLunch Gala honoring Feeding America took place at City Market Social House in Los Angeles, celebrating 150 million meals donated by BoxLunch to Feeding America since 2015. The event, which counted 2022 BoxLunch Giving Ambassador Simu Liu as a presenter, featured a performance by Aladdin on Broadway star Michael James Scott, and three award presentations of $10,000 to Feeding America Affiliate Food Banks — St. Francis Center Los Angeles (presented by Sam Richardson), Los Angeles Regional Food Bank (presented by Emma Caulfield Ford) and Second Harvest of Orange County (presented by Lewis Tan).

Simu Liu Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

WME CMA Awards afterparty

Following Wednesday night’s CMA Awards, WME hosted an afterparty at Layer Cake in Nashville, with guests including Dustin Lynch, TJ Osborne (Brothers Osborne), Cole Swindell, Jackson Dean, Jordan Davis and Kristen O’Connor, Marcus King, Conner Smith, Parker McCollum, Morgan Evans, Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter Jr (The War & Treaty), and Dillon and Shayla Carmichael.

Michael Trotter Jr., Tanya Trotter and Richard Weitz Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Jay Williams, TJ Osborne and Cole Swindell Erika Goldring/Getty Images

U.S. Vets gala

U.S. Vets hosted its Salute Gala on Wednesday to honor those working to end veteran homelessness, particularly in Los Angeles. The organization presented UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer and Mercury Air Group Chairman and CEO Joe Czyzyk with the Judge Harry Pregerson Public Service Award for their dedication to U.S. Vets’ mission and work to build the nation’s largest housing development for veterans. Special guests included Tyra Banks, Jay Ellis, Nick Jonas, Tinashe and Tremayne Anchrum.

Nick Jonas and Jeremy Zimmer Courtesy of Karim Saafir Photography

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles’ Big Night Out

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles hosted its Big Night Out gala on Thursday, honoring Meredith O’Sullivan, co-founder and co-CEO of The LEDE Company, with the Sherry Lansing Award, which was presented by client Jennifer Garner. Andy Grammer also virtually accepted the Defender of Potential Award; fashion designer Jhoanna Alba received the Trailblazer Award; Venice Music’s Troy Carter received the Walt Disney Man of the Year Award; and BBBSLA Junior Board co-chair Jerome Caldwell and his “little brother” Jaylen were presented the National Big Brother and Little Brother of the Year Award by Oscar winner Matthew Cherry.

Jennifer Garner and Meredith O’Sullivan Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Sherry Lansing Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Hip Hop Homicides premiere

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson debuted his new WE TV investigative series, looking at the epidemic of violence in hip hop, on Thursday in NYC.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Good Night Oppy special screening

Director Ryan White and producers Jessica Hargrave, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Brandon Carroll, and Matthew Goldberg attended a special screening in L.A. on Thursday for their Amazon film, which tells the true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years.

Jessica Hargrave and Ryan White Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Women’s Image Awards

Thursday night’s Women’s Image Awards recognized Mira Sorvino as Woman of the Year, at a Beverly Hills event that included presenters and guests Sam Elliott, Jordan Curet, Paul Feig, Jenny Bicks, Monica Raymund, Shannon Thorton, Sylvia Kwan and Miranda Kwok.

Jeff Astrof and Mira Sorvino Araya Doheny/Getty Images

The Humans Who Feed Us Project One-Year Anniversary

Justice for Migrant Women celebrated the one-year anniversary of its “The Humans Who Feed Us” Project – a narrative and portrait project aimed to humanize the millions of immigrant workers who work across the food supply chain and to help create a sense of belonging within their communities – on Thursday in Los Angeles. Notable attendees including Wilmer Valderrama, Kate del Castillo, Frances Fisher and Mishel Prada celebrated the project’s impact over the last year.

Wilmer Valderrama, Justice for Migrant Women founder Mónica Ramírez and Kate Del Castillo JC Olivera/Getty Images

The Noel Diary special screening

Netflix hosted a special screening in L.A on Thursday for holiday film The Noel Diary, starring Justin Hartley, Barrett Doss and Essence Atkins.