Stanley Tucci Reveals He Was Diagnosed With Cancer 3 Years Ago, Says It’s Unlikely to Return

Stanley Tucci is opening up about his experience with cancer for the first time since being diagnosed three years ago.

The Hunger Games and Supernova actor shared that he had been treated for cancer in an interview with Vera magazine for its September issue. During the conversation, he discussed various aspects of his care and recalled some of his fears around it in light of his first wife Kate Spath-Tucci’s breast cancer diagnosis more than a decade ago.

The acclaimed actor said that his diagnosis was for a tumor at the base of his tongue, which “was too big to operate” on, leaving the actor with the options of “high-dose radiation and chemo.”

“I’d vowed I’d never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible,” Tucci said.

The actor told the magazine that following Spath-Tucci’s experience and death in 2009 at the age of 47, he was scared about how the illness might impact his family and what it could mean for their future. He also shared that his treatment at one point involved the use of a feeding tube.

“The kids were great, but it was hard for them,” he said. “I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins’ high school graduation.”

While there were challenges around his treatment, Tucci said that his cancer is now unlikely to come back, though he does feel “older.” “[Cancer] makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time. I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done.”