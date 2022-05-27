Events of the Week: ‘Star Wars’ Celebration, ‘The Gilded Age’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Disney’s Star Wars Celebration, This Is Us’ finale and The Gilded Age.
This Is Us finale event
The stars of This Is Us celebrated the end of their family drama with a finale event at the Academy Museum on Sunday, two days before it aired on NBC.
The Gilded Age FYC screening
HBO hosted an FYC screening for The Gilded Age on Tuesday at The Whitby in NYC, with stars Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, Denee Benton and creator Julian Fellowes.
Star Wars Celebration
Disney’s annual Anaheim event kicked off on Thursday, where Lucasfilm showcased upcoming and new content. The celebration also featured several surprises, including first looks at new Disney+ series Andor and Willow, a sneak peek at the third season of The Mandalorian, the announcement of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew starring Jude Law, and an early photo from the newest Indiana Jones film.
UTA Publishing Party
UTA hosted a celebration for the publishing industry at the Refinery Hotel Rooftop in New York on May 18.
STARZ #TakeTheLead Summit
STARZ hosted its inaugural #TakeTheLead Summit on May 19 at the West Hollywood Edition, where Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff participated in a spotlight conversation and discussed their new untitled romantic drama with Ava DuVernay. Simone Biles also took part in a fireside chat.
29th Annual Race to MS Gala
Friday night’s Race to MS gala, led by Multiple Sclerosis advocate and Center Without Walls founder Nancy Davis, raised over $1.4 million to benefit MS research in the annual event, held this year at the Fairmont Century Plaza. The night featured a performance by Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Tommy Hilfiger presented its latest adaptive collection in a fashion show. Guests included Cybill Shepherd, Ed Begley Jr., Kathy Hilton, Vanna White and Vivica Fox.
Gold House’s Inaugural Gold Gala
Asian and Pacific Islander changemaker community Gold House celebrated the honorees of its annual A100 list with it’s first Gold Gala on Saturday, held in downtown Los Angeles.
Blindspotting Tastemaker event
STARZ hosted a tastemaker event and conversation with co-creator Daveed Diggs and stars Jasmine Cephas Jones and Helen Hunt at The Hyde on Saturday. The conversation was followed by a performance by Cephas Jones.
Netflix FYSEE Women In and Reali-Tea Events
On Saturday and Sunday, the streamer continued its Emmy push with panels highlighting it’s women-led shows, featuring a convo with The Chair‘s Amanda Peet, Never Have I Ever‘s Poorna Jaggannathan, Grace and Frankie‘s June Diane Raphael and Nailed It‘s Nicole Byer. The next day focused on Netflix’s reality content and talent from Selling Sunset, Love is Blind, Bling Empire, The Ultimatum, The Circle and Too Hot To Handle.
Sony Pictures Television’s L.A. Screenings event
Sony Pictures Television hosted its annual L.A. Screenings event on the Sony Pictures Studios lot in Culver City on Sunday, with support from Vince Gilligan, Alfred Molina and Marlee Matlin.
Asia Society Southern California Gala 2022
On Sunday, the Asia Society Southern California held their 2022 Annual Gala honoring Eileen Gu (Global Ambassador), Chloe Kim (Sports Visionary), Stella Li (Asian Women Empowered Visionary), Takeshi Niinami (Business Visionary) and Pachinko (Cultural Visionaries), presented by Awkwafina. Additionally, ASSC’s emcee Kara Wang received a surprise ASSC MVP honor presented by A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once lead Stephanie Hsu.
Night of Covenant House Stars Gala
Covenant House, the largest charity in the Americas helping homeless and trafficked youth, gathered supporters on Monday to celebrate their 50th anniversary during their annual Night of Covenant House Stars Gala in NYC. Robin Roberts accepted this year’s Beacon of Hope Award in recognition of her dedication to ending youth homelessness, and the night saw performances from Ariana DeBose and Darren Criss.
Paramount Global L.A. Screenings Cocktail Party
Paramount Global’s Dan Cohen hosted a cocktail party to welcome media executives from around the globe to the Paramount Pictures lot on Monday during L.A. Screenings, along with talent and producers from NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Your Honor, Jerry & Marge Go Large, Ray Donovan, Fire Country, WOW – Women of Wrestling and Colin from Accounts.
47th Annual Gracie Awards
The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation hosted the 47th Annual Gracie Awards on Tuesday at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, hosted by Holly Robinson Peete with special musical performances by Christina Perri. The evening honored women in media and entertainment including Ava DuVernay, Tamron Hall, Melanie Lynskey and Jillian Mercado.
2022 Greenwich International Film Festival Changemaker Gala
On Wednesday, the 2022 Greenwich International Film Festival Changemaker Gala honored Lin Manuel Miranda, with father Luis Miranda and friend Jimmy Fallon accepting on his behalf Greenwich, Connecticut. Jenna Bush Hager, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jessica Darrow also took part in the event.
Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation “Big Fighters, Big Cause”
The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation hosted its 11th annual “Big Fighters, Big Cause” charity boxing night at The Beverly Hilton on Wednesday, where Nick Jonas was presented the 2022 Golden Glove Award, along with four live fights presented by Golden Boy, and a live and silent auction. The event raised over $650,000, with proceeds benefiting the foundation’s mission to fund research, care and awareness for pediatric type 1 and 2 diabetes.
Pledge Your Period event
On Thursday Ashely Greene, fashion designer Rachel Roy, activist Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, and Congresswoman Grace Meng joined a discussion on periods to support the charitable movement, Pledge Your Period, from The Desai Foundation.
The Young Turks 20th anniversary celebration
The Young Turks celebrated their 20th anniversary at YouTube Space LA on Thursday, with an evening hosted by comedian Aida Rodriguez and guests TYT founder Cenk Uygur, EP Ana Kasparian, actress Frances Fisher, Marianne Williamson, Nina Turner, John Iadarola, Dr. Rashad Richey, Jayar Jackson, Adrienne Lawrence and Brett Erlich.
