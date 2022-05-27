Events of the Week: ‘Star Wars’ Celebration, ‘The Gilded Age’ and More

Rupert Friend, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram and Hayden Christensen attend the studio showcase panel at Star Wars Celebration for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” in Anaheim, California on May 26.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Disney’s Star Wars Celebration, This Is Us’ finale and The Gilded Age.

This Is Us finale event

The stars of This Is Us celebrated the end of their family drama with a finale event at the Academy Museum on Sunday, two days before it aired on NBC.

Dan Fogelman, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan Kevin Winter/Getty

The Gilded Age FYC screening

HBO hosted an FYC screening for The Gilded Age on Tuesday at The Whitby in NYC, with stars Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, Denee Benton and creator Julian Fellowes.

Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Christine Baranski, Julian Fellowes, Denee Benton, Louisa Jacobson and Cynthia Nixon Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Star Wars Celebration

Disney’s annual Anaheim event kicked off on Thursday, where Lucasfilm showcased upcoming and new content. The celebration also featured several surprises, including first looks at new Disney+ series Andor and Willow, a sneak peek at the third season of The Mandalorian, the announcement of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew starring Jude Law, and an early photo from the newest Indiana Jones film.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Frank Marshall, Harrison Ford and Ron Howard Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

John Williams and James Mangold Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Tony Gilroy and Diego Luna Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

UTA Publishing Party

UTA hosted a celebration for the publishing industry at the Refinery Hotel Rooftop in New York on May 18.

Blair Kohan (board Member and agent, motion picture literary, UTA); Pilar Queen (agent, UTA Publishing); Carrie Thornton (editorial director, Dey Street Books, a division of HarperCollins Publishers) Emilio Madrid

Byrd Leavell (head of UTA Publishing); Carrie Thornton (editorial director, Dey Street Books, a division of HarperCollins Publishers); Stuart Roberts (senior editor, Simon & Schuster) Emilio Madrid

STARZ #TakeTheLead Summit

STARZ hosted its inaugural #TakeTheLead Summit on May 19 at the West Hollywood Edition, where Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff participated in a spotlight conversation and discussed their new untitled romantic drama with Ava DuVernay. Simone Biles also took part in a fireside chat.

Joshua Jackson, Kathryn Busby (STARZ president of original programming) Lauren Ridloff and Jeffrey Hirsch (President and CEO of STARZ) Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

29th Annual Race to MS Gala

Friday night’s Race to MS gala, led by Multiple Sclerosis advocate and Center Without Walls founder Nancy Davis, raised over $1.4 million to benefit MS research in the annual event, held this year at the Fairmont Century Plaza. The night featured a performance by Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Tommy Hilfiger presented its latest adaptive collection in a fashion show. Guests included Cybill Shepherd, Ed Begley Jr., Kathy Hilton, Vanna White and Vivica Fox.

Dee Ocleppo, Tommy Hilfiger, Race to Erase MS founder Nancy Davis and Nile Rodgers Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Garcelle Beauvais, Kathy Hilton, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sheree Zampino Frazer Harrison/Getty

Gold House’s Inaugural Gold Gala

Asian and Pacific Islander changemaker community Gold House celebrated the honorees of its annual A100 list with it’s first Gold Gala on Saturday, held in downtown Los Angeles.

Michelle Yeoh, Destin Daniel Cretton and Ke Huy Quan Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Ramsey Naito, president of animation at Paramount and Nickelodeon, with Ke Huy Quan, Henry Golding, Aneesh Chaganty, Bing Chen and Jon M. Chu Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Blindspotting Tastemaker event

STARZ hosted a tastemaker event and conversation with co-creator Daveed Diggs and stars Jasmine Cephas Jones and Helen Hunt at The Hyde on Saturday. The conversation was followed by a performance by Cephas Jones.

Helen Hunt, Daveed Diggs, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Andrew Chappelle Courtesy of Tyler Curtis/ABImages

Netflix FYSEE Women In and Reali-Tea Events

On Saturday and Sunday, the streamer continued its Emmy push with panels highlighting it’s women-led shows, featuring a convo with The Chair‘s Amanda Peet, Never Have I Ever‘s Poorna Jaggannathan, Grace and Frankie‘s June Diane Raphael and Nailed It‘s Nicole Byer. The next day focused on Netflix’s reality content and talent from Selling Sunset, Love is Blind, Bling Empire, The Ultimatum, The Circle and Too Hot To Handle.

FYSEE Women In…Comedy, Animation, Reality | Netflix Araya Doheny/Getty

FYSEE Women In…Comedy, Animation, Reality | Netflix Araya Doheny/Getty

FYSEE Reali-Tea | Netflix Charley Gallay/Getty

Sony Pictures Television’s L.A. Screenings event

Sony Pictures Television hosted its annual L.A. Screenings event on the Sony Pictures Studios lot in Culver City on Sunday, with support from Vince Gilligan, Alfred Molina and Marlee Matlin.

Vince Gilligan, Alfred Molina, Marlee Matlin, SPE chairman of worldwide distribution and networks Keith Le Goy and chairman of global television studios and SPE corporate development Ravi Ahuja. Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Asia Society Southern California Gala 2022

On Sunday, the Asia Society Southern California held their 2022 Annual Gala honoring Eileen Gu (Global Ambassador), Chloe Kim (Sports Visionary), Stella Li (Asian Women Empowered Visionary), Takeshi Niinami (Business Visionary) and Pachinko (Cultural Visionaries), presented by Awkwafina. Additionally, ASSC’s emcee Kara Wang received a surprise ASSC MVP honor presented by A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once lead Stephanie Hsu.

Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Minha Kim, Soo Hugh and Michael Ellenberg of ‘Pachinko’ Frazer Harrison/Getty

Awkwafina Frazer Harrison/Getty

Night of Covenant House Stars Gala

Covenant House, the largest charity in the Americas helping homeless and trafficked youth, gathered supporters on Monday to celebrate their 50th anniversary during their annual Night of Covenant House Stars Gala in NYC. Robin Roberts accepted this year’s Beacon of Hope Award in recognition of her dedication to ending youth homelessness, and the night saw performances from Ariana DeBose and Darren Criss.

Ariana DeBose Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Robin Roberts Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Paramount Global L.A. Screenings Cocktail Party

Paramount Global’s Dan Cohen hosted a cocktail party to welcome media executives from around the globe to the Paramount Pictures lot on Monday during L.A. Screenings, along with talent and producers from NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Your Honor, Jerry & Marge Go Large, Ray Donovan, Fire Country, WOW – Women of Wrestling and Colin from Accounts.

Bryan Cranston, Max Thieriot, Sean Murray, LL Cool J, David McLane, Jon Voight, Javicia Leslie, David Nevins, Chairman and CEO, Paramount Premium Group and Chief Creative Officer, Paramount+ Scripted Series; Lisa Kramer, President, International TV Licensing, Paramount Global Content Distribution; Dan Cohen, Chief Content Licensing Officer, Paramount Global; Harriet Dyer, Patrick Brammall Courtesy of Paramount

47th Annual Gracie Awards

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation hosted the 47th Annual Gracie Awards on Tuesday at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, hosted by Holly Robinson Peete with special musical performances by Christina Perri. The evening honored women in media and entertainment including Ava DuVernay, Tamron Hall, Melanie Lynskey and Jillian Mercado.

Ava DuVernay and her ‘Home Sweet Home’ team Anna Webber/Getty Images

Melanie Lynskey and Rose McIver Anna Webber/Getty Images

2022 Greenwich International Film Festival Changemaker Gala

On Wednesday, the 2022 Greenwich International Film Festival Changemaker Gala honored Lin Manuel Miranda, with father Luis Miranda and friend Jimmy Fallon accepting on his behalf Greenwich, Connecticut. Jenna Bush Hager, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jessica Darrow also took part in the event.

Warren Egypt Franklin, Jessica Darrow, Jimmy Fallon, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Luis Miranda Marion Curtis / StarPix for GIFF

Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation “Big Fighters, Big Cause”

The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation hosted its 11th annual “Big Fighters, Big Cause” charity boxing night at The Beverly Hilton on Wednesday, where Nick Jonas was presented the 2022 Golden Glove Award, along with four live fights presented by Golden Boy, and a live and silent auction. The event raised over $650,000, with proceeds benefiting the foundation’s mission to fund research, care and awareness for pediatric type 1 and 2 diabetes.

Nick Jonas Michael Kovac/Getty

LL Cool J, Dave Winfield and Sugar Ray Leonard

Michael Kovac/Getty

Pledge Your Period event

On Thursday Ashely Greene, fashion designer Rachel Roy, activist Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, and Congresswoman Grace Meng joined a discussion on periods to support the charitable movement, Pledge Your Period, from The Desai Foundation.

TDF Panel Courtesy The Desai Foundation

The Young Turks 20th anniversary celebration

The Young Turks celebrated their 20th anniversary at YouTube Space LA on Thursday, with an evening hosted by comedian Aida Rodriguez and guests TYT founder Cenk Uygur, EP Ana Kasparian, actress Frances Fisher, Marianne Williamson, Nina Turner, John Iadarola, Dr. Rashad Richey, Jayar Jackson, Adrienne Lawrence and Brett Erlich.