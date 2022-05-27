×
Events of the Week: ‘Star Wars’ Celebration, ‘The Gilded Age’ and More

Inside this week's biggest Hollywood premieres, parties and openings.

(L-R) Rupert Friend, Deborah Chow, Ewan
Rupert Friend, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram and Hayden Christensen attend the studio showcase panel at Star Wars Celebration for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” in Anaheim, California on May 26. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Disney’s Star Wars Celebration, This Is Us finale and The Gilded Age.

This Is Us finale event 

The stars of This Is Us celebrated the end of their family drama with a finale event at the Academy Museum on Sunday, two days before it aired on NBC.

Lazy loaded image
Dan Fogelman, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan Kevin Winter/Getty

The Gilded Age FYC screening

HBO hosted an FYC screening for The Gilded Age on Tuesday at The Whitby in NYC, with stars Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, Denee Benton and creator Julian Fellowes.

Lazy loaded image
Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Christine Baranski, Julian Fellowes, Denee Benton, Louisa Jacobson and Cynthia Nixon Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Star Wars Celebration

Disney’s annual Anaheim event kicked off on Thursday, where Lucasfilm showcased upcoming and new content. The celebration also featured several surprises, including first looks at new Disney+ series Andor and Willow, a sneak peek at the third season of The Mandalorian, the announcement of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew starring Jude Law, and an early photo from the newest Indiana Jones film.

Rupert Friend, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram and Hayden Christensen attend the studio showcase panel at Star Wars Celebration for Obi-Wan Kenobi in Anaheim, California on May 26, 2022. The new limited series, exclusively on DisneyPlus, debuts May 27.
Lazy loaded image
Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Lazy loaded image
Frank Marshall, Harrison Ford and Ron Howard Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
John Williams and James Mangold Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Tony Gilroy and Diego Luna Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

UTA Publishing Party

UTA hosted a celebration for the publishing industry at the Refinery Hotel Rooftop in New York on May 18.

Lazy loaded image
Blair Kohan (board Member and agent, motion picture literary, UTA); Pilar Queen (agent, UTA Publishing); Carrie Thornton (editorial director, Dey Street Books, a division of HarperCollins Publishers) Emilio Madrid
Lazy loaded image
Byrd Leavell (head of UTA Publishing); Carrie Thornton (editorial director, Dey Street Books, a division of HarperCollins Publishers); Stuart Roberts (senior editor, Simon & Schuster) Emilio Madrid

STARZ #TakeTheLead Summit

STARZ hosted its inaugural #TakeTheLead Summit on May 19 at the West Hollywood Edition, where Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff participated in a spotlight conversation and discussed their new untitled romantic drama with Ava DuVernay. Simone Biles also took part in a fireside chat.

Lazy loaded image
Joshua Jackson, Kathryn Busby (STARZ president of original programming) Lauren Ridloff and Jeffrey Hirsch (President and CEO of STARZ) Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

29th Annual Race to MS Gala 

Friday night’s Race to MS gala, led by Multiple Sclerosis advocate and Center Without Walls founder Nancy Davis, raised over $1.4 million to benefit MS research in the annual event, held this year at the Fairmont Century Plaza. The night featured a performance by Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Tommy Hilfiger presented its latest adaptive collection in a fashion show. Guests included Cybill Shepherd, Ed Begley Jr., Kathy Hilton, Vanna White and Vivica Fox.

Lazy loaded image
Dee Ocleppo, Tommy Hilfiger, Race to Erase MS founder Nancy Davis and Nile Rodgers Tommaso Boddi/Getty
Lazy loaded image
Garcelle Beauvais, Kathy Hilton, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sheree Zampino Frazer Harrison/Getty

Gold House’s Inaugural Gold Gala

Asian and Pacific Islander changemaker community Gold House celebrated the honorees of its annual A100 list with it’s first Gold Gala on Saturday, held in downtown Los Angeles.

Lazy loaded image
Michelle Yeoh, Destin Daniel Cretton and Ke Huy Quan Stefanie Keenan/Getty
Lazy loaded image
Ramsey Naito, president of animation at Paramount and Nickelodeon, with Ke Huy Quan, Henry Golding, Aneesh Chaganty, Bing Chen and Jon M. Chu Stefanie Keenan/Getty

 

Blindspotting Tastemaker event 

STARZ hosted a tastemaker event and conversation with co-creator Daveed Diggs and stars Jasmine Cephas Jones and Helen Hunt at The Hyde on Saturday. The conversation was followed by a performance by Cephas Jones.

Lazy loaded image
Helen Hunt, Daveed Diggs, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Andrew Chappelle Courtesy of Tyler Curtis/ABImages

Netflix FYSEE Women In and Reali-Tea Events 

On Saturday and Sunday, the streamer continued its Emmy push with panels highlighting it’s women-led shows, featuring a convo with The Chair‘s Amanda Peet, Never Have I Ever‘s Poorna Jaggannathan, Grace and Frankie‘s June Diane Raphael and Nailed It‘s Nicole Byer. The next day focused on Netflix’s reality content and talent from Selling Sunset, Love is Blind, Bling Empire, The Ultimatum, The Circle and Too Hot To Handle.

Lazy loaded image
FYSEE Women In…Comedy, Animation, Reality | Netflix Araya Doheny/Getty
Lazy loaded image
FYSEE Women In…Comedy, Animation, Reality | Netflix Araya Doheny/Getty
Lazy loaded image
FYSEE Reali-Tea | Netflix Charley Gallay/Getty

Sony Pictures Television’s L.A. Screenings event 

Sony Pictures Television hosted its annual L.A. Screenings event on the Sony Pictures Studios lot in Culver City on Sunday, with support from Vince Gilligan, Alfred Molina and Marlee Matlin.

Lazy loaded image
Vince Gilligan, Alfred Molina, Marlee Matlin, SPE chairman of worldwide distribution and networks Keith Le Goy and chairman of global television studios and SPE corporate development Ravi Ahuja. Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Asia Society Southern California Gala 2022

On Sunday, the Asia Society Southern California held their 2022 Annual Gala honoring Eileen Gu (Global Ambassador), Chloe Kim (Sports Visionary), Stella Li (Asian Women Empowered Visionary), Takeshi Niinami (Business Visionary) and Pachinko (Cultural Visionaries), presented by Awkwafina. Additionally, ASSC’s emcee Kara Wang received a surprise ASSC MVP honor presented by A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once lead Stephanie Hsu.

Lazy loaded image
Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Minha Kim, Soo Hugh and Michael Ellenberg of ‘Pachinko’ Frazer Harrison/Getty
Lazy loaded image
Awkwafina Frazer Harrison/Getty

Night of Covenant House Stars Gala

Covenant House, the largest charity in the Americas helping homeless and trafficked youth, gathered supporters on Monday to celebrate their 50th anniversary during their annual Night of Covenant House Stars Gala in NYC. Robin Roberts accepted this year’s Beacon of Hope Award in recognition of her dedication to ending youth homelessness, and the night saw performances from Ariana DeBose and Darren Criss.

Lazy loaded image
Ariana DeBose Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Lazy loaded image
Robin Roberts Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Paramount Global L.A. Screenings Cocktail Party

Paramount Global’s Dan Cohen hosted a cocktail party to welcome media executives from around the globe to the Paramount Pictures lot on Monday during L.A. Screenings, along with talent and producers from NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Your Honor, Jerry & Marge Go Large, Ray Donovan, Fire Country, WOW – Women of Wrestling and Colin from Accounts

Lazy loaded image
Bryan Cranston, Max Thieriot, Sean Murray, LL Cool J, David McLane, Jon Voight, Javicia Leslie, David Nevins, Chairman and CEO, Paramount Premium Group and Chief Creative Officer, Paramount+ Scripted Series; Lisa Kramer, President, International TV Licensing, Paramount Global Content Distribution; Dan Cohen, Chief Content Licensing Officer, Paramount Global; Harriet Dyer, Patrick Brammall Courtesy of Paramount

47th Annual Gracie Awards

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation hosted the 47th Annual Gracie Awards on Tuesday at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, hosted by Holly Robinson Peete with special musical performances by Christina Perri. The evening honored women in media and entertainment including Ava DuVernay, Tamron Hall, Melanie Lynskey and Jillian Mercado.

Lazy loaded image
Ava DuVernay and her ‘Home Sweet Home’ team Anna Webber/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Melanie Lynskey and Rose McIver Anna Webber/Getty Images

2022 Greenwich International Film Festival Changemaker Gala

On Wednesday, the 2022 Greenwich International Film Festival Changemaker Gala honored Lin Manuel Miranda, with father Luis Miranda and friend Jimmy Fallon accepting on his behalf Greenwich, Connecticut. Jenna Bush Hager, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jessica Darrow also took part in the event.

Lazy loaded image
Warren Egypt Franklin, Jessica Darrow, Jimmy Fallon, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Luis Miranda Marion Curtis / StarPix for GIFF

Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation “Big Fighters, Big Cause” 

The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation hosted its 11th annual “Big Fighters, Big Cause” charity boxing night at The Beverly Hilton on Wednesday, where Nick Jonas was presented the 2022 Golden Glove Award, along with four live fights presented by Golden Boy, and a live and silent auction. The event raised over $650,000, with proceeds benefiting the foundation’s mission to fund research, care and awareness for pediatric type 1 and 2 diabetes.

Lazy loaded image
Nick Jonas Michael Kovac/Getty
Lazy loaded image
LL Cool J, Dave Winfield and Sugar Ray Leonard
 Michael Kovac/Getty

Pledge Your Period event

On Thursday Ashely Greene, fashion designer Rachel Roy, activist Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, and Congresswoman Grace Meng joined a discussion on periods to support the charitable movement, Pledge Your Period, from The Desai Foundation.

Lazy loaded image
TDF Panel Courtesy The Desai Foundation

The Young Turks 20th anniversary celebration 

The Young Turks celebrated their 20th anniversary at YouTube Space LA on Thursday, with an evening hosted by comedian Aida Rodriguez and guests TYT founder Cenk Uygur, EP Ana Kasparian, actress Frances Fisher, Marianne Williamson, Nina Turner, John Iadarola, Dr. Rashad Richey, Jayar Jackson, Adrienne Lawrence and Brett Erlich.

Lazy loaded image
Cenk Uygur, founder and CEO of TYT (C), and the TYT team Anna Webber/Getty Images

