Stephen Amell Is “Deeply Ashamed” and Trying to Make Amends Following His Removal From a Flight in June

Stephen Amell is opening up about what happened on a Delta Airlines flight back in June that resulted in his removal, telling friend and fellow CW actor Michael Rosenbaum that it was due in part to “too many drinks” and that he’s ashamed about the incident, including its impact on his wife, Cassandra Jean.

The Heels and Arrow star broached the subject without prompting and spoke openly about his experience on Tuesday’s episode of Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, which is co-hosted by actor and former Smallville star Rosenbaum. During the conversation, Amell detailed how alcohol and noise-canceling headphones had played into the situation, which resulted in him taking a later flight from Austin to L.A.

“I wanted to have just a slight runway here to be able to talk about this,” he started. “I had too many drinks, and I had too many drinks in a public place. And I got on a plane. I was pissed off about something else that had nothing to do with Cass, my wife, and I picked a fight. Just picked a fight because I wanted to be loud and upset.”

The actor goes on to clarify a previous Twitter statement in which he characterized the interaction with his wife while still on the plane as an argument. According to Amell, there really was no back and forth between the couple, only that after not being able to handle his alcohol, he began speaking loudly. She, however, had told him “one thing” before he was removed from the plane, a reminder that “if you don’t lower your voice, they’re gonna ask you to get off the plane.”

As for why things for Amell had escalated, the actor said he didn’t remember. “Honestly, I can’t even remember what I was upset about which was indicative of two things: handle your liquor. I had too many drinks, right? And B, it clearly wasn’t important. I was just upset and wanted to be upset and sure enough after [Cass] said this, a guy came by and said, ‘Sir, you have to keep your voice down, please.'”

Amell said the person who approached him appeared to be “the guy that the flight attendant had clearly called.” He admitted that he was being “too loud” and was “probably dropping a few F-bombs.” He also said that he was wearing noise-canceling headphones, though he clarified that mentioning that wasn’t about making excuses. “I’m actually, frankly, like deeply ashamed of it,” he stated.

“I feel like I went the better part of 10 years without being an asshole in public. I was an asshole in public,” he said.

Amell goes on to say that despite having quieted, 10 minutes after initially being approached, the man had come back which was a clear sign that “I made somebody uncomfortable, and someone had said something.” That’s when the decision to remove him from the plane came down. He says he got off the plane and booked the very next flight. While he was asked to leave the plane, Amell maintains that he did not resist while exiting but a scary moment for him was his temper and decision-making while inebriated, and the potential for the kind of behavior that would have led to him being arrested.

“I was upset and it would have been very easy when the gentleman came up and said, ‘You collect your things. Let’s talk at the top of the entranceway,’ And I said to him, ‘Please do not make me get off this plane.’ I was focusing. I’m staring out the window. I wasn’t gonna say a word for the next two and a half hours. And he said, ‘We’ll collect your things. We’ll talk about at the top of the entranceway. And I went ‘OK.’ But what if I just casually, flippantly, not being in sound mind and body, offer like a quick passive fuck off — and all of a sudden I’m in these bracelets?”

“I mean, maybe I destroyed my entire life, my entire career?” he added. “So, I think, ultimately, very ashamed of it, trying to make amends for it, specifically with my wife.”

The Heels star also revealed that he had been tipped off about the TMZ story that broke the news of his removal from the flight, which is what prompted him to send the tweet responding to the news. Amell said he sent it at 4 in the morning “because I woke up to a text from my buddy in Toronto that just said, ‘Are you okay?'”

“I went, ‘Oh my god, it’s out, it’s out,'” he recalled. “And they used this shitty old photo from like seven years ago and the whole thing sucks. It’s really, really shameful and it makes you kind of look in the mirror.”

Amell said following the reports, he had to field various phone calls, including one from his mother, apologizing and assuring people that he was okay. “It was bigger than it was, to begin with, right?” he told Rosenbaum. “It’s just like, ‘Can I just fuck up in peace, please?”