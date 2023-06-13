Stonewall Inn to Host Pride Fundraiser for Glenn Close’s Bring Change to Mind

- Share this article on Facebook
New York’s historic Stonewall Inn will host the second annual Pride celebration for Glenn Close’s mental health-focused nonprofit Bring Change to Mind on June 16.
The event, hosted by Peloton personality Cody Rigsby, will feature an intimate concert with a lineup of performers that includes Vincint, actor-singer Andrew Matarazzo, comedian Jay Jurden and multihyphenate Julianne Hough. Surprise guests are expected.
The Pride party — produced by star of the stage and screen Erich Bergen — will raise funds for Bring Change to Mind’s nationwide high school clubs, a network that spans 42 states and serves to support and empower LGBTQ+ teens and allies. The nonprofit’s mission “is to end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness” by working with leading scientists to make a difference in the lives of teens and adults. The cause is personal for Close as her sister, Jessie, lives with bipolar disorder and her nephew, Calen, lives with schizoaffective disorder.
Tickets for Bring Change to Mind’s Pride celebration start at $250. More information can be found here.
Vincint, who recently penned a love letter to the LGBTQ community for Billboard, has a new single titled “Take Me Home.” Matarazzo is perhaps best known for his work playing Gabe on MTV’s Teen Wolf. Jurden is a stand-up comedian and actor who has appeared on High Maintenance and Get Money. Singer, actress and wine entrepreneur Hough was just seen as a presenter at Sunday night’s Tony Awards. Rigsby parlayed his breakout status as a cyclist instructor for Peloton into a career as an author, personality and influencer.
