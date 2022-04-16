‘New Amsterdam’ and ‘Good Sam’ Stars Unite for Stop the Bleed PSA for Ukraine

Stop the Bleed — a campaign launched by the White House in 2015 as a way to better equip bystanders of emergencies with the tools to prevent fatalities in life-threatening situations — debuted a new PSA featuring stars of network medical dramas Good Sam and New Amsterdam.

Sparked by the war in Ukraine, the spot features Good Sam star Sophia Bush and New Amsterdam lead Ryan Eggold alongside co-stars like Alejandro Hernandez, Conner Marx, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Sandra Mae Frank. The actors detail techniques to stop bleeding on injured parties in the absence of medical professionals or while they are en route.

Per official intel about the PSA, it was orchestrated by producer Michael Seitzman (North Country, Quantico) of Maniac Prods. He wrote the script with input from physicians from the American College of Surgeons, the American Red Cross, the Uniformed Services University’s National Center for Disaster Medicine & Public Health and Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Mass General Brigham. The spot marks another collaboration for Seitzman and Stop the Bleed. He first became involved with the campaign in 2016 while working on another medical drama, Code Black.

Good Sam showrunner Katie Wech and New Amsterdam showrunner David Schulner are said to have been instrumental in getting the spot across the finish line by securing time and talent from their respective shows.

See the full PSA below.