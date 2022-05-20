Events of the Week: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Conversations With Friends’ and More

Maya Hawke, Winona Ryder, Cara Buono, Jamie Campbell Bower, Caleb Mclaughlin, Matthew Modine, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Joseph Quinn, Gaten Matarazzo, Charlie Heaton, Priah Ferguson, David Harbour, and Natalia Dyer attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14.

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for Stranger Things, Conversations With Friends, Pistol and Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Stranger Things season four world premiere

After a three-year hiatus since the last season, Stranger Things returned in a big way on Saturday, with a star-studded premiere event in Brooklyn featuring Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton.

(Top L-R) Maya Hawke, Winona Ryder, Jamie Campbell Bower, Shawn Levy, Matthew Modine, Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Charlie Heaton, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Dan Cohen, Joe Keery (Bottom L-R) Caleb Mclaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Bela Bajaria, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Priah Ferguson, Emily Morris and Eduardo Franco Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown, Netflix’s Bela Bajaria, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Noah Schnapp, David Harbour and Gaten Matarazzo Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Downton Abbey: A New Era NY premiere

The Metropolitan Opera House hosted the New York premiere of Downton Abbey: A New Era on Sunday, welcoming back its stars Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Raquel Cassidy, Hugh Dancy, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern and creator Julian Fellowes.

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Jason Cassidy, Hugh Bonnevile, Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern, Julian Fellowes, Kevin Doyle, Raquel Cassidy, Phyllis Logan, and Peter Kujawski Hatnim Lee/FilmMagic

Michelle Dockery Hatnim Lee/FilmMagic

Bridgerton FYC event

Netflix kicked off its FYSEE season on Sunday with a Bridgerton event at Raleigh Studios featuring the Vitamin String Quartet and a Q&A moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown with showrunner Chris Van Dusen and stars Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan and Charithra Chandran.

Nicola Coughlan, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Prehistoric Planet premiere

Apple TV+ celebrated the premiere of Prehistoric Planet with a screening at the AMC Century City IMAX on Sunday with EPs Jon Favreau, Mike Gunton and Tim Walker.

Tim Walker, Jon Favreau, and Mike Gunton Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

The Wonder Years FYC event

Also on Sunday, the Wonder Years team celebrated its first season, and recent season two renewal, with a FYC event at the Academy Museum.

Saladin K. Patterson, Dule’ Hill, Laura Kariuk, EJ Williams, Saycon Sengbloh, Don Cheadle and Larry Wilmore Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Hammer Museum K.A.M.P fundraiser

The Hammer Museum hosted its thirteenth annual K.A.M.P. (Kids Art Museum Project) fundraising event on Sunday, raising more than $210,000 in support of the Museum’s free family programming throughout the year. Celebrity readers Kristen Stewart, Max Greenfield and Ana Ortiz shared their favorite children’s books and posed for selfies with the kids.

Kristen Stewart Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Max Greenfield Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

GLSEN Respect Awards

GLSEN held its annual event on Monday at NYC’s Gotham Hall, hosted by Wilson Cruz. The night honored Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski with the Champion Award; actress, model and activist Leyna Bloom with the Champion Award; and Nickelodeon received the Corporate Ally Award, which was accepted by Paramount exec Marva Smalls.

Antoni Porowski and Sara Haines Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Wilson Cruz and Nina West Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Going for Gold: A Celebration of Netflix’s Pan Asian Emmy Contenders event

In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Netflix spotlight the dynamic pan-Asian talent onscreen and behind the camera at its FYSEE event at Raleigh Studios on Monday. The evening of conversations highlighted Emmy contenders including Squid Game, Russian Doll, Bridgerton and Maid.

(L-R) Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Charithra Chandran, Sandra Oh, Ashley Park and Randall Park Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Emily Dean, Alex Yee, Quyen Tran and Joe Wong Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Family Equality’s Night at the Pier

On Monday night at NYC’s Pier Sixty, Family Equality celebrated its Family Night at the Pier event with performances from 2022 Tony nominees Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), the cast of SIX, Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night), and three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown. The evening also honored Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson, with their award presented by Jonathan Capehart.

SIX performs onstage Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson Monica Schipper/Getty Images

92NY Gala

New York’s 92nd Street Y hosted its first in-person gala in three years on Monday with host Seth Meyers and appearances by Mayor Eric Adams, CEO Seth Pinsky, Board Chair Jody Arnhold, and tributes to honorees Alvin Ailey’s Judith Jamison, Craig Newmark, LGBTQ advocate Jeff Schoenfeld and Rabbi Peter Rubinstein.

Seth Meyers Courtesy of Michael Priest Photography

Conversations With Friends FYC screening

Joe Alwyn, Alison Oliver, Jemima Kirke and Sasha Lane attended a special FYC screening for their Sally Rooney series on Tuesday at the Pacific Design Center.

EP Emma Norton, Joe Alwyn, Alison Oliver, Jemima Kirke, and Sasha Lane Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

The Bob’s Burgers Movie premiere

20th Century Studios celebrated the release of The Bob’s Burgers Movie on Tuesday at El Capitan Theatre with stars H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal and creative team Loren Bouchard, Bernard Derriman, Nora Smith and Janelle Momary-Neely.

H. Jon Benjamin, director Bernard Derriman, John Roberts, writer Nora Smith, Dan Mintz, writer/director Loren Bouchard, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal, producer Janelle Momary-Neely and Larry Murphy Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

WME AAPI party

WME celebrated AAPI Heritage Month with a Tuesday night party to recognize Asian leaders across the entertainment industry on the rooftop of its Beverly Hills offices. Attendees included clients Alan Yang, Christine Ko, Jenny Yang, Kelly Yang and Michael Le, Endeavor’s Patrick Whitesell, CJ ENM’s Angela Killoren, Netflix’s Brandon Riegg, and Endeavor Content’s Kevin Iwashina, and WME partners Esther Chang, Meyash Prabhu, Andrew Wang, Mira Yong, and Caroline Yim.

M88 manager Gerald Lee, WME partner Esther Chang, Alan Yang and Christine Ko Courtesy of WME

Romola Ratnam, Endeavor senior vp, head of impact inclusion and Patrick Whitesell, Endeavor executive chairman Courtesy of WME

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers premiere

John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, KiKi Layne, Dennis Haysbert, Flula Borg, Tim Robinson, Chris Parnell, Paula Abdul and director Akiva Schaffer walked the carpet for their new animated action-comedy Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers in Hollywood on Wednesday.

John Mulaney, Akiva Schaffer, Alan Bergman and Andy Samberg, with the characters Chip and Dale Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Andy Samberg, Paula Abdul, Kiki Layne and John Mulaney Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pistol Tastemaker event

FX hosted a tastemaker screening for Danny Boyle’s new Sex Pistols series on Wednesday at NYC’s Metrograph, with stars Jacob Slater, Anson Boon, Louis Partridge, Sydney Chandler, Christian Lees, Talulah Riley, Maisie Williams, Emma Appleton and Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Louis Partridge, Maisie Williams, Anson Boon, Sydney Chandler, Emma Appleton, Talulah Riley, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Jacob Slater Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Nick Grad, Peter Rice, Anita Camarata, John Landgraf, Gail Lyon, Craig Pearce, Tracey Seaward, Danny Boyle and Eric Schrier Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Elle‘s Hollywood Rising event

ELLE honored this year’s breakout actors and actresses with a special event at the Ardor at The West Hollywood Edition on Wednesday, toasting the Conversations With Friends cast. Guests included Phoebe Bridgers, Demi Singleton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Maddie Ziegler, Nicola Coughlan, Pauline Chalamet and Xochitl Gomez.

Liv Hewson, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sasha Calle and Sophie Thatcher Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Pauline Chalamet Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn and Phoebe Bridgers Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Cameron Boyce Foundation’s Cam For A Cause Inaugural Gala

The Cameron Boyce Foundation hosting its inaugural gala on Wednesday at downtown L.A.’s Soho Warehouse, with support from his Descendants costars Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson.

Sofia Carson, Libby Boyce, Dove Cameron, Victor Boyce and Paulina Char Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Billie Lourd’s Kickoff to Summer Party

Lourd hosted a party for Mujen Spirits, the alcohol brand co-founded by Bruce Bozzi and Sondra Baker, on Wednesday at Gigi’s in Los Angeles.