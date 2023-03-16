‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Launches Delivery-Only Food Menu (Exclusive)

Noah Schnapp, most widely known for his role as Will Byers on Netflix’s Stranger Things, is taking his talents to the food industry. Today, the actor has announced his creative partnership with Nextbite, a virtual restaurant company, to launch TenderFix, a delivery-only menu of chicken and plant-based sandwiches, sliders and tenders. It’s available nationwide via TenderFix.com, DoorDash, UberEats, GrubHub and Postmates.

“I’m excited to partner on this delivery-only chicken restaurant, TenderFix. It’s important to me to have something on the menu for everyone, so we have tenders, sandwiches, sliders and delicious MorningStar Farms plant-based options for delivery nationwide from your favorite apps,” Schnapp, who is also a sophomore at the University of Pennsylvania, said in a statement. “I’m a huge chicken sandwich fan and whenever I order food to my dorm room or during late night study sessions, a chicken sandwich is my go-to item. With TenderFix, you can order it any time, every day, late night and even on Sundays.”

The menu features a range of offerings, which all come with a side of waffle fries and “signature sauce,” including a tender sandwich on a brioche bun, plant-based chicken sliders (which are soy-based) on a King’s Hawaiian sweet roll, and more. The TenderFix menu items are prepared in IHOP kitchens across the country.

“We had a lot of fun creating this menu together with Noah, and think customers will love these delicious chicken and plant-based sandwiches and tenders,” Alex Canter, CEO and founder of Nextbite, said in a statement.

Schnapp can be seen in the upcoming film The Tutor, which will be released exclusively in theaters on March 24.