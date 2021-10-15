Events of the Week: ‘Succession,’ ‘The Harder They Fall’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including Succession, The Harder They Fall, The Last Duel and Halloween Kills.

The Last Duel premiere

On Oct. 9, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon walked the red carpet at the New York premiere of their 20th Century Studios film, which they costar in as well as co-wrote — only their second screenplay collaboration after Good Will Hunting. Affleck attended the premiere with Jennifer Lopez, and star Jodie Comer was also in attendance to unveil the film, which follows a trial by combat in medieval France after the violent assault of a nobleman’s wife.

Ben Affleck, Harriet Walter, Jodie Comer, and Matt Damon. Michael Loccisano/Getty

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Arturo Holmes/Getty

The Los Angeles Philharmonic homecoming concert and gala

The LA Phil returned to the Walt Disney Concert Hall for the first time in 579 days on Oct. 9, with music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel leading the orchestra once again. Cynthia Erivo also performed with the group, in front of attendees including Angela Bassett, Lena Waithe, Skylar Astin, Lake Bell, Helen Hunt, choreographer Kathryn Burns and Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Cynthia Erivo. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kathryn Burns and Skylar Astin. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Scenes From A Marriage finale screening

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac reunited for a finale event on Sunday celebrating the end of their HBO limited series Scenes From A Marriage with a moderated discussion at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. Writer-director Hagai Levi was also in attendance as the two stars discussed how their longtime friendship, plus Covid-19 protocols and a month-long rehearsal, impacted the show.

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Succession season three premiere

The team behind the HBO hit celebrated the upcoming third season at Tuesday night’s New York premiere, with stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, J. Smith-Cameron walking the red carpet, as well as creator Jesse Armstrong. The Succession crew partied into the night at the American Museum of Natural History, as Cox gave a nod to his character in a mask that read #TeamLoganRoy on one side and “F*ck Off” on the other.

Jeremy Strong Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Nicole Ansari-Cox and Brian Cox Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Nicholas Braun Arturo Holmes/WireImag

Halloween Kills premiere

The cast and crew of Halloween Kills kicked off spooky season with a costume party premiere on Tuesday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Star Jamie Lee Curtis arrived as Marion Crane from Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho — an homage to her mother Janet Leigh, who played the character in the 1960 film. Co-star Judy Greer dressed as Annie Hall, director David Gordon Green as a classic movie theater usher and producer Jason Blum also as Curtis’ Laurie Strode from the first Halloween film.

Anthony Michael Hall, Judy Greer, David Gordon Green, and Jamie Lee Curtis Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Jason Blum and Jamie Lee Curtis Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ghetto Film School Fall Benefit

Wednesday night’s Ghetto Film School annual fall benefit honored Chloé Zhao, Yara Shahidi, Jerelyn Rodriguez (The Knowledge House) and Tiffany R. Warren (Sony Music Group and ADCOLOR) for their contributions to film, media, storytelling and the arts. Brian and Veronica Grazer hosted the event, which was also attended by Joseph Gordon Levitt and Universal Pictures chairwoman Donna Langley, at their Santa Monica home.

Donna Langley, Chloé Zhao, Brian Grazer, Jerelyn Rodriguez, Tiffany R. Warren, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Peter Cramer. Courtesy of Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

The Harder They Fall L.A. premiere

Following an extravagant opening in London last week, Netflix unveiled The Harder They Fall in Los Angeles on Wednesday in front of a star-studded crowd. Stars Jonathan Majors and Regina King, along with director Jeymes Samuel and producer Jay-Z, were joined by Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Tiffany Haddish, Swizz Beats and Taraji P. Henson for a celebration at the Shrine, followed by an afterparty that saw performances from Samuel (AKA The Bullitts), brother Seal and Jay-Z.

Deon Cole, Regina King and Jonathan Majors Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix

Seal, Jay-Z, Swizz Beatz and Jeymes Samuel Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Introducing, Selma Blair special screening

Selma Blair and director Rachel Fleit brought their Discovery+ doc, following Blair’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis and treatment journey, to the DGA on Thursday. The night marked the first time seeing it with an audience, and despite having watched it at home, Blair said, “this is the first time I think I’ll really be absorbing it, feeling other people seeing it.”

The two had what Fleit called “a destined partnership” that made what could’ve been a very difficult shoot easy for both of them. “This was something that seemed to utilize everything I’d learned living in this town, like ‘Let’s see if there’s a project we can do that can help people and me at the same time,'” Blair added at the event, with attendees including producers Mickey Liddell, Troy Nankin and Pete Shilaimon, as well as guests Taylor Schilling, Ben Feldman and Annaleigh Ashford.